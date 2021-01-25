Basketball roundup: Badger boys win first game

Badger girls

After losing to Union Grove at home on Jan. 18, the Badger girls had four days to prepare for the rematch on the Broncos home court.

That preparation time paid off as the Badgers won 60-58 in overtime — a win that put them in prime position to share the conference championship with the Broncos for the second year in a row.

Union Grove played well in the first half, taking a 28-20 lead at halftime. The Broncos kept scoring early in the second, stretching the lead to 13 points with just six minutes left.

Badger caught fire from there, tying the game at 53-53 by scoring five points in the final 40 seconds of the game to force overtime.

The Badgers took a lead quickly in the extra period, and a missed buzzer-beater by the Broncos allowed the visiting team to come away with a 60-58 victory.

Broncos senior guard Angela Slattery led all scorers with 23 points. The Badgers were led by a pair of senior forwards as Macie Todd and Veronica Yakubov each scored 18 points.