Basketball roundup: Badger boys win first game

Several local basketball teams had a strong week, but the Badger boys had the most satisfying as they won their first game of the season.
Badger boys
After starting the year 0-13, the Badger boys won their first game of the season on Jan. 20, defeating Beloit Turner 58-56 in double overtime at home.
Beloit had a slight edge in the first half, outscoring Badger 22-21. The Badgers returned serve in the second with a 21-20 margin for a 42-42 tie at the end of regulation.
Both teams continued to play out a draw in the first overtime period, scoring eight points apiece. The Badgers scored eight in the second overtime as well, but held the Trojans to just six points to earn the two-point victory.
Badger junior guard Ty McGreevy was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points, including eight of the team’s 16 in overtime. Senior guard Elijah Giovingo also hit double figures for Badger with 11, and senior center Jackson Slayton added 10 as well.
Beloit’s Camden Combs and Josiah Dillard tied for the scoring lead for the Trojans, scoring 12 points each.
The Badgers could not make it a two-game winning streak, losing instead to Union Grove 53-44 on Jan. 22.
Union Grove built up a sizable lead by halftime, 27-18, then the two teams played to a draw in the second half 26-26.
Badger girls
After losing to Union Grove at home on Jan. 18, the Badger girls had four days to prepare for the rematch on the Broncos home court.
That preparation time paid off as the Badgers won 60-58 in overtime — a win that put them in prime position to share the conference championship with the Broncos for the second year in a row.
Union Grove played well in the first half, taking a 28-20 lead at halftime. The Broncos kept scoring early in the second, stretching the lead to 13 points with just six minutes left.
Badger caught fire from there, tying the game at 53-53 by scoring five points in the final 40 seconds of the game to force overtime.
The Badgers took a lead quickly in the extra period, and a missed buzzer-beater by the Broncos allowed the visiting team to come away with a 60-58 victory.
Broncos senior guard Angela Slattery led all scorers with 23 points. The Badgers were led by a pair of senior forwards as Macie Todd and Veronica Yakubov each scored 18 points.
Just one day later, the Badgers were back at it with a home game against Burlington on Jan. 23. While the team could have been worn out by the rollercoaster win the night before, they kept the pedal to the metal and defeated the Demons 55-34.
The Badgers built up a commanding 29-14 lead by halftime, and outscored Burlington 26-20 in the second half as well.
Senior guard Ashlyn Welch was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points for the Badgers. Todd also hit double digits with 12 points, and senior guard Ava Schulz scored 11 as well.
Williams Bay girls
The Bulldogs girls had a road game against Living Word Lutheran on Jan. 21, and the hometown Timberwolves won 52-44.
Living Word got out to an early lead, going ahead 32-25 by halftime. While the Bulldogs kept it closer in the second half, they were outscored 20-19 to close out the eight-point loss.
The Bay bounced back in a big way two days later, beating Delavan-Darien 42-41, pulling off an upset against the much larger Division 2 school.
Williams Bay outplayed the Comets in the first half and led 25-14 at the break. Delavan responded with a strong second half, but the Bay held on to win by one point despite the Comets’ 27-17 second-half margin.
Sophomore Rylee Crull of Delavan-Darien led all scorers with 19 points in the game. The Bay was led by senior guard Braiya Nolan’s 14 points.
Big Foot boys
Big Foot’s boys started off a stretch of four games in seven days on Jan. 19 with a home matchup against Evansville, which the Blue Devils won in a close 51-47 contest.
Evansville had the upper hand in the first half with a 27-21 lead by halftime. Big Foot gained ground in the second half, outscoring the opposition 26-24, but not enough for the Chiefs to complete the comeback.
Junior wing Gus Foster was the game’s top scorer with 18 points and the only Chiefs player to hit double figures. Evansville was led by a 13-point night from junior guard Mason Miller.
The Chiefs were back at it on Jan. 21, hosting a home game against Whitewater. The Whippets got the better of Big Foot 68-57.
Whitewater’s lead was only five points at halftime, 30-25, but the visiting squad pulled away in the second half by outscoring the Chiefs 38-32 for an 11-point win.
Carter Brown of Whitewater was the leading scorer in the game with 23 points. Foster led the Chiefs again, scoring 19. Three more Chiefs hit double digits as senior guard Eli Greco and junior forward Alex Schmitz both scored 13 points and freshman point guard Hudson Torrez scored 10 points.
The third game in the packed stretch was a road game against Columbus, which the Chiefs lost 74-67.
Big Foot led 38-34 at halftime, and went up by as much as 11 in the second half. However, three of the Chiefs starters fouled out, allowing the Cardinals to spark a comeback.
Foster led all scorers in the contest with 26 points, followed by 12-point performances by Schmitz and Greco.
Big Foot’s highlight of the week came on Jan. 25, as the Chiefs overcame adversity to defeat an opponent that they had not beaten in nearly seven years. Head coach Hunter Price had to step away prior to the game to attend to a family matter, but the players rallied together for a 79-69 win over Beloit Turner.
The last time Big Foot beat the Trojans was on Feb. 8, 2014 in a 58-48 home game.
The Chiefs built up a five-point lead by halftime, 35-30, then lengthened the advantage in the second half 44-39 to close out the double-digit win.
Foster set a new career high with 36 points in the win. Torrez was next on the Chiefs with 13 points.
Big Foot girls
The Chiefs girls team did not fare as well against the Trojans, losing 52-29 on Jan. 25.
Sophomore guard Estella Harvey was Big Foot’s leading scorer with nine points. Turner’s Tinder led all scorers with 12.