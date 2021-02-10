Basketball roundup: Badger boys win second game

It was an up-and-down week for the area basketball teams, with wins and losses in equal measure.
Badger boys
After their loss to Big Foot, the Badger boys bounced back on Feb. 5 with a solid 78-42 win over Clinton for their second victory of the year.
Even though the Badgers lead was already double digits by halftime at 38-26, the team played even better in the second with a 40-16 margin.
Junior guard Ty McGreevy was the leading scorer with 18 points. Three Badgers also scored in double digits: Junior forward Tyler Deleskiewicz scored 13, senior guard Elijah Giovingo notched 11 and senior forward Jackson Slayton added 10.
The Badgers did not fare as well the next day, losing 54-50 to Whitewater on Feb. 6.
Whitewater built up a 32-28 lead in the first half, then held off the Badgers in an even 22-22 second half.
McGreevy again led the Badgers, scoring 16, and sophomore guard Bradley Lyon added 13.
Badger girls
Besides their win over Big Foot, the Badger girls also beat Mukwonago 62-46.
Big Foot girls
After losing to the Badgers, the Chiefs finished the regular season by losing to Elkhorn 53-33 on Feb. 6.
The Elks outscored Big Foot 34-18 in the first half. While the second half was closer, Elkhorn still had a 19-15 edge.
Elkhorn senior center Dillyn Ivey scored 25 points to lead all scorers. Big Foot senior guard Sariah Tracy led the way for the Chiefs with 13.
Big Foot boys
Besides just their win over Badger, the Big Foot boys also played in two other games.
On Jan. 2, the Chiefs hosted McFarland and Big Foot lost a 64-63 nail-biter.
The Spartans got out to a double-digit lead by halftime 33-23, but Big Foot clawed almost all the way back with a 40-31 margin in the second half.
Junior guard Gus Foster was the game’s leading scorer with 29 points, which set him up to hit 1,000 career points against Badger the next night. Junior forward Tyler Wilson added 14 points for the Chiefs as well.
The Chiefs were back at it on Feb. 5, losing a 65-54 contest to Brodhead.
Big Foot held a lead at halftime, up 30-25, but the Cardinals came on strong in the second half for a 40-24 comeback effort.
Brodhead junior guard Owen Leifker was the top scorer with 19 points.
Big Foot was led by Foster’s 15 points, with senior guard Eli Greco scoring 12 and Wilson hitting double figures as well with 10.