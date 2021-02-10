Basketball roundup: Badger boys win second game

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Elks outscored Big Foot 34-18 in the first half. While the second half was closer, Elkhorn still had a 19-15 edge.

Elkhorn senior center Dillyn Ivey scored 25 points to lead all scorers. Big Foot senior guard Sariah Tracy led the way for the Chiefs with 13.

Big Foot boys

Besides just their win over Badger, the Big Foot boys also played in two other games.

On Jan. 2, the Chiefs hosted McFarland and Big Foot lost a 64-63 nail-biter.

The Spartans got out to a double-digit lead by halftime 33-23, but Big Foot clawed almost all the way back with a 40-31 margin in the second half.

Junior guard Gus Foster was the game’s leading scorer with 29 points, which set him up to hit 1,000 career points against Badger the next night. Junior forward Tyler Wilson added 14 points for the Chiefs as well.

The Chiefs were back at it on Feb. 5, losing a 65-54 contest to Brodhead.

Big Foot held a lead at halftime, up 30-25, but the Cardinals came on strong in the second half for a 40-24 comeback effort.

Brodhead junior guard Owen Leifker was the top scorer with 19 points.