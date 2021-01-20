Basketball roundup: Big Foot teams lose close contests

Before the Big Foot and Williams Bay boys basketball teams met up on Jan. 18, both teams played at least two other games, while the Big Foot girls team played a three games.

Big Foot boys

The Chiefs hit the road to face Beloit Turner, and the Trojans defended their home court in a 59-47 win.

It was a close contest early, with Beloit only leading 23-19 at halftime. But the Trojans outpaced the Chiefs in the second half 36-28 to finish off the win.

Junior wing Gus Foster was Big Foot’s leading scorer with 14, followed by junior forward Alex Schmitz’s 10. Turner junior guard Donovhan Cain led all scorers with 21 points.

Big Foot had another road game on Jan. 16, traveling to Wilmot, where the Chiefs hung tough with the Panthers in a 93-87 win despite Wilmot having nearly twice Big Foot’s enrollment.

At halftime, Wilmot led 45-40. The second half was even closer, with the Panthers beating the Chiefs 48-47.

Foster tied his career best with 35 points. Three more Chiefs hit double digits as junior forward Tyler Wilson notched 16 points, while Schmitz and sophomore wing Eli Gerdes scored 13 each.

Williams Bay boys