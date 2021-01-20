Basketball roundup: Big Foot teams lose close contests

Before the Big Foot and Williams Bay boys basketball teams met up on Jan. 18, both teams played at least two other games, while the Big Foot girls team played a three games.
Big Foot boys
The Chiefs hit the road to face Beloit Turner, and the Trojans defended their home court in a 59-47 win.
It was a close contest early, with Beloit only leading 23-19 at halftime. But the Trojans outpaced the Chiefs in the second half 36-28 to finish off the win.
Junior wing Gus Foster was Big Foot’s leading scorer with 14, followed by junior forward Alex Schmitz’s 10. Turner junior guard Donovhan Cain led all scorers with 21 points.
Big Foot had another road game on Jan. 16, traveling to Wilmot, where the Chiefs hung tough with the Panthers in a 93-87 win despite Wilmot having nearly twice Big Foot’s enrollment.
At halftime, Wilmot led 45-40. The second half was even closer, with the Panthers beating the Chiefs 48-47.
Foster tied his career best with 35 points. Three more Chiefs hit double digits as junior forward Tyler Wilson notched 16 points, while Schmitz and sophomore wing Eli Gerdes scored 13 each.
Williams Bay boys
The Dogs kicked off the week with a game against Trailways Conference rival Johnson Creek on Jan. 12.
When the two teams faced off on Dec. 15, Williams Bay won by 54. While the second game was closer, WBHS still won handily, 79-51.
Senior point guard Jaden Randall led all scorers with 18 points. Senior forward Ben Venteicher and junior guard Collin Kuiper tied for second with 12 points.
On Jan. 15 the Bulldogs played another Trailways rematch, this time facing Palmyra-Eagle.
After an eight-point win in the first meeting, the Bulldogs won by nine, 69-60.
Kuiper scored 27 points, making 6-of-7 three-pointers. Three other Bulldogs reached double digits as Venteicher tallied 13, Randall notched 11 and senior guard Charlie Schultz scored 10.
Williams Bay’s third win of the week, a 71-52 road victory over Juda on Jan. 16, brought the program’s winning streak to seven games.
In the 19-point win, nine players scored and seven players scored seven or more points. Venteicher led the way with 14 and Schultz also hit double figures at 12.
Big Foot girls
The Big Foot girls lost a close road contest against Evansville on Jan. 12, falling 39-31.
The Blue Devils led 19-14 at halftime. In the second half, Evansville outscored Big Foot 20-17.
Evansville sophomore forward Maria Messling led all scorers with 13 points. Sophomore guard Estella Harvey was Big Foot’s leader with seven points.
The Chiefs had another tight matchup on Jan. 15, losing 46-36 at Whitewater.
The Whippets outscored Big Foot by five in each half, 21-16 in the first and 25-20 in the second.
Big Foot junior guard Lydia Larson led all scorers with 17 points, though Whitewater’s Kacie Carollo was not far behind with 16 points.
Big Foot’s final game of the week came on Jan. 18, as the Chiefs lost a 73-49 road matchup against Clinton.
The 14-point loss was not without bright spots, though, as Larson had her highest scoring performance of the year with 22 points.