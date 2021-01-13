Basketball roundup: Williams Bay girls win first game of season

The game was close at halftime, with Wilmot ahead 25-18. But the Panthers extended their lead in the second half, outscoring the Chiefs 24-8.

Junior guard Lydia Larson led Big Foot with nine points, but Wilmot freshman McKenna Johnson stole the show by scoring 29 points—more than the Chiefs as a team.

Badger Girls

The Badger girls hosted Wilmot on Jan. 5 and won 53-28.

The Badgers led 35-13 at halftime. The second half was closer, with the Badgers outscoring the Panthers 18-15.

For the Badgers, nine of the team’s 11 players scored at least two points. Senior guard Ava Schulz led the way with 14 points, with senior forward Macie Todd adding 13.

Three days later the Badgers traveled to Burlington to take on the Demons and won 66-25.

Badger outscored the Demons 40-15 in the first half. They took their feet off the gas a bit in the second half, but still won by 41 points.

Badger Boys

The Badger boys dropped to 0-10 on Jan. 5 with a 69-46 loss to Wilmot.

The Badgers led 24-23 at halftime, but the Panthers came on strong in the second half and outscored BHS 46-22.