Basketball roundup: Williams Bay girls win first game of season

The Williams Bay girls basketball team headlined hoops action last week by winning for the first time this season.
Meanwhile, the Badger girls won a pair of games by wide margins and the Badger boys and Big Foot girls both lost.
Williams Bay Girls
Williams Bay won its first game of the season on Jan. 5, hitting the road and defeating Johnson Creek 42-39.
The Bulldogs started strong and built a 25-18 halftime lead. In the second half, Johnson Creek outscored the Dogs 21-17, but it was not enough to pull off a comeback.
Sophomore guard Morgan Bronson led the way for the Bay, scoring 15 points. Senior guard Braiya Nolan added 13 and senior forward Annika Olson scored 11.
More than half of the Bulldogs’ points—24—came off three-pointers. Bronson and Olson hit three each, and Nolan sank two from long range.
The Bulldogs could not make it two wins in a row, though, losing 55-34 at Palmyra-Eagle.
Palmyra led 29-21 in the first half, but the Panthers doubled the Bulldogs’ total in the second half 26-13 to finish off the 21-point win.
Big Foot Girls
Big Foot’s girls basketball team lost a home game on Jan. 9, falling to Wilmot 49-26.
The game was close at halftime, with Wilmot ahead 25-18. But the Panthers extended their lead in the second half, outscoring the Chiefs 24-8.
Junior guard Lydia Larson led Big Foot with nine points, but Wilmot freshman McKenna Johnson stole the show by scoring 29 points—more than the Chiefs as a team.
Badger Girls
The Badger girls hosted Wilmot on Jan. 5 and won 53-28.
The Badgers led 35-13 at halftime. The second half was closer, with the Badgers outscoring the Panthers 18-15.
For the Badgers, nine of the team’s 11 players scored at least two points. Senior guard Ava Schulz led the way with 14 points, with senior forward Macie Todd adding 13.
Three days later the Badgers traveled to Burlington to take on the Demons and won 66-25.
Badger outscored the Demons 40-15 in the first half. They took their feet off the gas a bit in the second half, but still won by 41 points.
Badger Boys
The Badger boys dropped to 0-10 on Jan. 5 with a 69-46 loss to Wilmot.
The Badgers led 24-23 at halftime, but the Panthers came on strong in the second half and outscored BHS 46-22.
Junior guard Ty McGreevy led Badger with 16 points. Wilmot senior Kevin Sandman was the high-scorer in the game with 26.
On Jan. 8, Badger hosted Burlington and the Demons handed the Badgers their 11th loss in a row, a 56-40 defeat.
It was a close contest in the first half, with Badger down only 27-24. But Burlington turned on the jets in the second half and outscored the home team 29-16.
Demons senior Joey Berezowitz led all scorers with 17 points. Badger was led by senior guard Elijah Giovingo’s 12 points, with junior guard Ty McGreevy adding 11.