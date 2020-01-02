You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Basketball teams struggle in tournaments

Basketball teams struggle in tournaments

{{featured_button_text}}

Three area basketball teams took part in holiday tournaments over the past week, and all had a rough time, losing two games each.

Badger Boys

The Badgers competed in the Lakeside Lutheran Invite in Lake Mills on Dec. 27-28, falling to a pair of schools from the host city.

First up was a 74-40 loss at the hands of Lake Mills on Dec. 27.

The L-Cats ran out to a 34-20 lead in the first half, then stretched that deficit by another 20 points in the second half to ice the 34-point victory.

Charlie Bender of Lake Mills was the game’s leading scorer, with 23 points. Badger’s top spot was a tie between Grant DuMez and Ty McGreevy, as each player notched 11 points.

Badger was back at it a day later, this time in a 62-42 loss to Lakeside Lutheran.

It was a hotly-contested first half, with Lakeside ahead 25-23 at the break. However, the Warriors outscored the Badgers 37-19 in the second period to close out the game in a double-digit win.

DuMez was the Badgers’ highest scorer once again, this time leading both teams with a 19-point performance.

Williams Bay

Both the boys and girls Bulldogs squads traveled to the Cambridge Tournament on Dec. 27, and the two Williams Bay teams went a combined 0-4 in the event.

The Bay boys’ losses came in a 81-52 defeat at the hands of Waupun and a 69-55 loss against host Cambridge.

Williams Bay’s girls fell to the host Bluejays 61-19, also losing to Fort Atkinson 72-35.

+11 Williams Bay beats Faith Christian in Battle of the Bay

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics