Bay lands seven on all-conference team

After having only two all-conference players in the 2018-19 season, the Williams Bay girls basketball team doubled that number this year with four nominations on the all-Trailways Conference south division team.
First up was senior forward Taelyn Smith, the only Bulldog girl to make the second team. After playing basketball as a freshman, Smith did not go out for the team as a sophomore or junior, so this marks the first time she earned all-conference honors.
Smith was a consistent threat for the Bay, ranking first in scoring with 6.6 points per game, second in rebounding with 5.2 per game, and second in blocks with 9 on the season.
Two Williams Bay girls also earned honorable mention as seniors. Hannah Rabenhorst and Annika Pfeil and freshman Margaret Higgins made the list.
For Rabenhorst, this was the second season in a row making the all-Trailways honorable mention. The senior guard was an experienced veteran presence on the mostly inexperienced team, also ranking first on the team with 45 assists and third in steals with 21.
Pfeil was in the same situation as Smith, coming back to the sport after two years away, thus making her first all-conference basketball team. She was tied for second on the team in scoring with 6.3 points per game, leading the way in rebounding with 6 per game and first in total blocks with 18.
Only a freshman, Higgins made all-conference in her first season on the team, thanks to a solid debut. She tied for second on the team in scoring with 6.3 points per game, finished third in rebounding with 4.4 per game, and second in steals with 23 on the season.
Boys basketball
On the boys side, three players made all-conference, including the Bay’s only first-team winner.
Junior Ben Venteicher was Williams Bay’s leader in nearly all aspects, and earned a spot on the first team for his efforts. This is not his first time bringing home all-Trailways honors, after he placed on the second team as a sophomore.
The junior center ranked first for the Bulldogs in scoring with 13.1 points per game, rebounding with 7.4 per game, steals with 1.7 per game, and blocks with 2.6 per game.
After earning honorable mention as a sophomore, Jaden Randall took a step up in his junior year by earning a spot on the all-conference second-team.
In his sophomore campaign, Randall finished second on the team with 11.9 points per game, as well as second in steals with 1.3 per game, while also leading the way in assists with 3.3 per game.
Rounding out the honorees was senior Eli Edington, who made the first all-conference team of his career with a spot as an honorable mention.
Edington was up near the top in every statistical category for the Bulldogs, finishing third in points per game at 8.5, second in rebounds per game with 5.1, second with 1.6 rebounds per game, third in steals with 1.0 and finishing second with 0.8 blocks per game.
