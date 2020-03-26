Bay lands seven on all-conference team

After having only two all-conference players in the 2018-19 season, the Williams Bay girls basketball team doubled that number this year with four nominations on the all-Trailways Conference south division team.

First up was senior forward Taelyn Smith, the only Bulldog girl to make the second team. After playing basketball as a freshman, Smith did not go out for the team as a sophomore or junior, so this marks the first time she earned all-conference honors.

Smith was a consistent threat for the Bay, ranking first in scoring with 6.6 points per game, second in rebounding with 5.2 per game, and second in blocks with 9 on the season.

Two Williams Bay girls also earned honorable mention as seniors. Hannah Rabenhorst and Annika Pfeil and freshman Margaret Higgins made the list.

For Rabenhorst, this was the second season in a row making the all-Trailways honorable mention. The senior guard was an experienced veteran presence on the mostly inexperienced team, also ranking first on the team with 45 assists and third in steals with 21.