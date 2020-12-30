Big Foot beats Badger in boys basketball rivalry

On Dec. 28, Badger’s boys basketball team hosted Big Foot for a cross-lake clash that was at least two decades in the making.

While the two schools face off in other sports nearly every season, Badger athletic director Jim Kluge said he could not remember the two boys basketball teams playing in his 20 years at the school.

Big Foot was able to defeat the Badgers to secure bragging rights with a 62-58 road win.

The Badgers were able to build up a small lead in the first half, going ahead 34-28 at the break. A pair of junior guards led both teams, with Ty McGreevy scoring 15 for Badger and Big Foot’s Gus Foster scoring 13.

While Foster had a respectable 14 points in the second half, it was junior Big Foot forward Tyler Wilson that took over the game, scoring 18 points to lead a 34-24 comeback by the Chiefs.

Foster was the leading scorer for the game with 27 points, followed by Wilson’s 22-point game. McGreevy was Badger’s top scorer with 20, and senior guard Cody McCarron hit double-digits with 16 points as well.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other action