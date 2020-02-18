Big Foot boys basketball loses to late Jefferson surge

WALWORTH — Big Foot's boys basketball team hosted Jefferson on Tuesday night, and while the Chiefs hung tough for most of the game, the Eagles pulled away late for a 70-56 win.

The Chiefs put forth a strong first half, led by 14 points from Eli Greco, and held a narrow 32-31 lead heading into the break.

Both teams bounced the lead back and forth for the first six minutes of the second half, but an 11-0 run by Jefferson over a six minute stretch halfway through the second half gave them enough momentum to claim the win.

Greco led the team in scoring, with 17 points by the end of the game. Gus Foster had 14 points and Tyler Wilson hit double figures as well with 11.

