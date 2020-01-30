You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Big Foot girls and Bay boys win road games

Big Foot girls and Bay boys win road games

{{featured_button_text}}

Big Foot girls and Williams Bay boys both played on the road this past week, and the Chiefs won their game while the Bulldogs split a pair.

Big Foot girls

The Big Foot girls’ only action of the week came Jan. 23 when the team traveled to East Troy for a Rock Valley Conference showdown. It turned out well for the Chiefs, who won 46-23 over the Trojans.

Big Foot’s defense shut down the East Troy offense in the first half, keeping the Trojans in single digits as the road team took a 27-8 lead by halftime. The second half saw a more modest Chiefs lead, 19-15, leading to the 23-point final deficit.

Reagan Courier was the leading scorer for Big Foot, scoring 18 points as the only player on either team to score more than eight points.

Williams Bay boys

The Bay boys started their second time through the conference schedule Jan. 24 with a trip up to Deerfield. In the previous matchup on Dec. 10, the Bay won 74-71, but now that the Demons had home-court advantage, Deerfield beat Williams Bay 63-61.

Williams Bay was able to take a lead in the first half, 30-28, but Deerfield came on strong in the second half to outscore the Dogs 35-31 and claim the two-point victory.

Ben Venteicher was the leading scorer on Williams Bay’s side with 17 points, followed closely by Jaden Randall’s 15. Sam Norton also cracked into double digits with 10.

WBHS bounced back with a win Jan. 27 when they traveled to Dodgeland and won 69-50 over the Trojans.

+8 Fontana Fire and Rescue's Ice Party Gone Wild fundraiser

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bay teams win three games
Basketball

Bay teams win three games

It was a strong week for the Williams Bay basketball teams, with the boys winning both of their games, and the girls winning their only game t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics