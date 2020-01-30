Big Foot girls and Bay boys win road games

Big Foot girls and Williams Bay boys both played on the road this past week, and the Chiefs won their game while the Bulldogs split a pair.

Big Foot girls

The Big Foot girls’ only action of the week came Jan. 23 when the team traveled to East Troy for a Rock Valley Conference showdown. It turned out well for the Chiefs, who won 46-23 over the Trojans.

Big Foot’s defense shut down the East Troy offense in the first half, keeping the Trojans in single digits as the road team took a 27-8 lead by halftime. The second half saw a more modest Chiefs lead, 19-15, leading to the 23-point final deficit.

Reagan Courier was the leading scorer for Big Foot, scoring 18 points as the only player on either team to score more than eight points.

Williams Bay boys

The Bay boys started their second time through the conference schedule Jan. 24 with a trip up to Deerfield. In the previous matchup on Dec. 10, the Bay won 74-71, but now that the Demons had home-court advantage, Deerfield beat Williams Bay 63-61.

Williams Bay was able to take a lead in the first half, 30-28, but Deerfield came on strong in the second half to outscore the Dogs 35-31 and claim the two-point victory.