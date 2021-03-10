Big Foot's Foster leads region's top 10 basketball players

While Todd patrolled the post, Welch powered Badger’s tenacious backcourt. The senior point guard was third on the team in scoring with 10.3 points per game, but led the team with 3.68 assists and 3.37 steals per game. During her four-year varsity career, Welch’s endless energy on the defensive end set the tone for the team; she ended her career with a Badger-record 305 steals. She also finished second in school history with 249 assists.

5. Ty McGreevy – Badger

It was a tough season for the Badger boys team with a 3-20 record, but McGreevy was a bright spot throughout the year. The sharpshooting junior guard led the team with 16.4 points per game, up from last year’s 15 points per game. On a Badger team loaded with young talent, McGreevy could be a force in the area again next season again.

6. Jaden Randall – Williams Bay

Joining up with Venteicher on the Bulldogs’ conference title winner, Randall was a reliable second offensive option with 11.7 points per game. He was the only other Bay player to average double digit points. The junior point guard also led the Dogs with 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game, capping off his four-year varsity career with his best season averages in all three statistics.

7. Ava Schulz – Badger