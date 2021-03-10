Big Foot's Foster leads region's top 10 basketball players

Just before the basketball season began last fall, the Lake Geneva Regional News outlined a list of 10 players to keep an eye on for the 2020-21 season. While breakout performances led to some shifting of the rankings, those players ended up meeting—and exceeding—expectations. Here is our end-of-season ranking of the top 10 area players of the year.
1. Gus Foster – Big Foot
Foster ranked fourth in the preseason rankings and leapfrogged to the top thanks to a standout junior season. The 6-foot-3 wing broke Big Foot’s single-season records in points, free throws made, field goals made and rebounds. He averaged a double-double with 23.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game this year, becoming the first Big Foot boys player to score 1,000 career points by his junior year. As if his individual stats were not enough, Foster also led the Chiefs to victory against cross-lake rivals Badger and Williams Bay, giving him an edge in head-to-head matchups as well.
2. Ben Venteicher – Williams Bay
If not for the stellar season of Foster, Venteicher did well enough to stay in the top spot he earned on the preseason list. The senior forward scored in double digits in every game for the Bulldogs this season, averaging 19.8 per game and hitting 1,000 points in his career just five days after Foster did. The well-rounded Venteicher also led the Dogs in rebounds and blocks, finished second in steals and third in assists. He also led Williams Bay to its first Trailways Conference South Division title since the 2009-10 season.
3. Macie Todd – Badger
Todd has been a force in the post for the Badgers the past two seasons, leading the way on a pair of Southern Lakes Conference championship squads. Todd averaged a double-double for the second season in a row, leading the team with 15.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game in her senior season to hold onto her third-place preseason ranking. She also finished her career second in Badger history in rebounds with 638.
4. Ashlyn Welch – Badger
While Todd patrolled the post, Welch powered Badger’s tenacious backcourt. The senior point guard was third on the team in scoring with 10.3 points per game, but led the team with 3.68 assists and 3.37 steals per game. During her four-year varsity career, Welch’s endless energy on the defensive end set the tone for the team; she ended her career with a Badger-record 305 steals. She also finished second in school history with 249 assists.
5. Ty McGreevy – Badger
It was a tough season for the Badger boys team with a 3-20 record, but McGreevy was a bright spot throughout the year. The sharpshooting junior guard led the team with 16.4 points per game, up from last year’s 15 points per game. On a Badger team loaded with young talent, McGreevy could be a force in the area again next season again.
6. Jaden Randall – Williams Bay
Joining up with Venteicher on the Bulldogs’ conference title winner, Randall was a reliable second offensive option with 11.7 points per game. He was the only other Bay player to average double digit points. The junior point guard also led the Dogs with 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game, capping off his four-year varsity career with his best season averages in all three statistics.
7. Ava Schulz – Badger
Schulz was the Badgers’ second-highest scorer with 11.8 points per game thanks to her long-range shooting touch. She mad 121 three-pointers in her career, third most all-time at Badger. The senior guard also finished second on the team with 3.1 steals per game, and dished out 2.7 assists per game. She served as the third key player in Badger’s back-to-back conference titles.
8. Tyler Wilson – Big Foot
Foster might have been the star for Big Foot, but Wilson was second in command. The junior center scored 12.1 points per game and grabbed 4.6 rebounds per game, both of second on the team behind Foster. With both returning next year, Wilson and Foster should make the Chiefs more dangerous next winter.
9. Lydia Larson – Big Foot
The Chiefs girls had a tough year, finishing 1-18 record. But Larson had a strong season. The junior guard averaged a team-high 10.3 points. She scored more than 20 points in two games and more than 15 in two of the last three games of the year.
10. Braiya Nolan – Williams Bay
Nolan was a key contributor for the Bulldogs during the last three years, but injuries ended her sophomore and junior seasons. As a senior, she played a full season and led the team in scoring.
Honorable mentions
While they did not quite crack the top 10, five more standouts in alphabetical order were: Elijah Giovingo of the Badger boys, Eli Greco of the Big Foot boys, Margaret Higgins of the Williams Bay girls, Sam Norton of the Williams Bay boys, Chloe Wright of the Badger girls.