Badger and Bulldogs boys stumble in season opener

The boys basketball teams from Badger and Williams Bay both lost their season opening games last week, going a combined 0-3.

Badger

Badger started the season with a tough loss, falling 56-52 to Waterford on the road on Dec. 2.

It was a closely contested first half, with the Wolverines leading 30-29 at the break. The second half was also tight, with Waterford outscoring the Badgers 26-23 to close out the four-point win.

Badger junior Ty McGreevy led all scorers with 25 points. Waterford’s Gabe Riska had 22 points. Elijah Giovingo was second on the Badgers in scoring with nine points.

The Badgers’ second game of the year was not as close, with Badger losing 68-42 to Westosha Central at Lake Geneva on Dec. 4.

Westosha outscored the Badgers in the first half, 29-18, then outpaced them by 14 in the second half.

Senior Jackson Slayton led the Badgers with 13 points, and McGreevy added 12. Westosha’s Jack Rose was the game’s high scorer with 19 points.

Williams Bay