Badger and Bulldogs boys stumble in season opener

The boys basketball teams from Badger and Williams Bay both lost their season opening games last week, going a combined 0-3.
Badger
Badger started the season with a tough loss, falling 56-52 to Waterford on the road on Dec. 2.
It was a closely contested first half, with the Wolverines leading 30-29 at the break. The second half was also tight, with Waterford outscoring the Badgers 26-23 to close out the four-point win.
Badger junior Ty McGreevy led all scorers with 25 points. Waterford’s Gabe Riska had 22 points. Elijah Giovingo was second on the Badgers in scoring with nine points.
The Badgers’ second game of the year was not as close, with Badger losing 68-42 to Westosha Central at Lake Geneva on Dec. 4.
Westosha outscored the Badgers in the first half, 29-18, then outpaced them by 14 in the second half.
Senior Jackson Slayton led the Badgers with 13 points, and McGreevy added 12. Westosha’s Jack Rose was the game’s high scorer with 19 points.
Williams Bay
The Division 4 Bulldogs started their season with a difficult test, facing Division 3 Lake Mills—one of the best teams in their division last season which had most of the team returning.
The overmatched Bay squad lost 76-50.
Lake Mills doubled Williams Bay’s first half point total, 44-22. It was a closer score in the second half, though, as the L-Cats outscored the Dogs 32-28.
Charlie Bender of Lake Mills was the game’s leading scorer, tallying 29 points. Senior Ben Venteicher led the Bulldogs with 20 points, and fellow senior Jaden Randall chipped in 12 points.
