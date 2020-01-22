Badger ballers fall short in close contest

Badger’s boys basketball team has had its fair share of losses so far this season, with a 1-9 record, but few have been as close as the team’s Jan. 14 home game against Antioch, Illinois.
While the Badgers never held the lead in the second half, they were never quite out of the game either — always just a basket or two behind the visiting Sequoias. With a couple of missed layups late in the game, the 42-37 Badger loss could have easily gone the other way.
“We had a couple layups in transition that didn’t go our way; there was six points in the last three minutes that we missed, and that would’ve turned the tide of the game. But that’s basketball,” head coach John Witte said. “You’ve got to find a way to put that behind you, and watch film, and correct whatever issues we have.”
The game’s first few minutes were back-and-forth, but the Badgers were able to put together a small rally to go ahead by four points 13-9 with 13:19 left until halftime. Antioch sprang into action with a run of its own to claim its first lead of the game seven minutes later at 17-16.
It was only a minute before the Badgers reclaimed the lead 19-17, thanks to a three-pointer by Elijah Giovingo. But the team was held scoreless in the remaining 5:19 of the half, which allowed the Sequoias to build up a modest 22-19 halftime advantage.
Throughout the early portion of the second half, Antioch’s lead oscillated between a six-point advantage and just a one-point lead, depending on which team had the hot hand at the time.
With 6:57 on the clock, Giovingo hit his second three-pointer of the day to make it a 35-34 ballgame. But the Sequoias closed the game out with a 7-3 run, as the Badgers had trouble finding the bottom of the net in the remainder of the contest.
The Badgers did a good job defensively, all things considered, holding their opponents to just 42 points. But on the offensive end, the team could not get enough going to get over the hump in the end.
In terms of scoring, Grant DuMez led the way for the Badgers with 15 points, with Ty McGreevy also shooting well with 12 points, including a trio of three pointers. Antioch’s Gavin Eldridge was the highest scorer on the court, though, notching 25 points.
While the season has not gone the way the Badgers hoped so far, there is still time for the team to right the ship before the playoffs, if they are able to avoid sulking about a close loss and get back to work.
“We’ve got practice tomorrow, got to keep our heads high, because we’ve got half a season left here,” Witte said.