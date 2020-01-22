Badger ballers fall short in close contest

Badger’s boys basketball team has had its fair share of losses so far this season, with a 1-9 record, but few have been as close as the team’s Jan. 14 home game against Antioch, Illinois.

While the Badgers never held the lead in the second half, they were never quite out of the game either — always just a basket or two behind the visiting Sequoias. With a couple of missed layups late in the game, the 42-37 Badger loss could have easily gone the other way.

“We had a couple layups in transition that didn’t go our way; there was six points in the last three minutes that we missed, and that would’ve turned the tide of the game. But that’s basketball,” head coach John Witte said. “You’ve got to find a way to put that behind you, and watch film, and correct whatever issues we have.”

The game’s first few minutes were back-and-forth, but the Badgers were able to put together a small rally to go ahead by four points 13-9 with 13:19 left until halftime. Antioch sprang into action with a run of its own to claim its first lead of the game seven minutes later at 17-16.