Badger boys basketball aims to get over the hump

The Badger Badgers boys basketball teams have done everything right, according to fourth-year head coach John Witte. All that is missing is wins. Badger has a combined record of 8-46 over the previous two years.

“We had a great group of kids and achieved so many things last season,” Witte said. “I would say we underachieved in most people’s eyes as far as wins and losses are concerned.”

Having 23 losses on the season didn’t mean that the Badgers weren’t competitive. In 12 of those games, they came within 10 points of winning.

Witte said the team was “extremely competitive.” He couldn’t have been more proud of his team, but he admits they’re still looking to get over that winning hump and he hopes that changes this season.

“We’re going to be a competitive basketball team and we have to find ways when we’re in close games to pull those games off,” he said. “But our kids last year were great, they worked their butts off in practice, we competed in every minute of every game, and we’ve just got to find those ways to win.”

This year’s Badgers team will be a veteran led group with five seniors coming back, including 6’3 guard Ty McGreevy. McGreevy led his team in scoring last season with 16.4 points-per-game. Other players Witte mentioned as players they’re going to look to score the basketball are junior Brad Lyon and senior Max Zukowski.

“(Max) had a great summer. He worked very hard and during the summer he has shot the ball really well,” he said.

Witte called senior guard Kaleb Maloney the leader on the defensive end and he also expects big things, literally, from 6’7 senior forward Nathan Buntrock.

“He’s going to play a dynamic role on the offensive and defensive side of the ball,” he said. “He did really good things this summer, he’s a heck of a soccer player as well, and I know he’s really looking forward to the season.”

One newcomer that Witte also expects a lot from on the defensive end is Hiro Yaginuma, who is known by his coach and teammates as just ‘Hiro.’

“This kid can really defend on the ball,” Witte said.

Witte is excited about what he has offensively and defensively on the court this year, but he believes the strength of the team will be on defense.

“This team in is a defensive-minded group and,” he said. “They’re full of toughness, they compete at the defensive end and pride themselves on that end of the court.”

While defense is where Witte believes his team will not only be able to compete in games, but win, offensively he sees a lot of promise.

“We have a system in place where the kids have been running the system for the third year now, they’re familiar with it and comfortable with it,” he said. “I think since they know the system, they will play fast, and I believe understanding the offense will be our strength on the offensive side of the ball.”

Witte wants to win more games as a coach and he knows the kids want to win more games. He’s confident that will happen, but for him and his team, it’s all about taking it one game at a time.

“We’re going to come day one ready to work and get better every single day. We’re going to be tough and we’re going to compete at a high level. We’re going to be selfless as individuals and as a team,” he said. “Wins and losses, I try to not talk those as much as possible, obviously that’s the goal, but if we don’t take care of the step by step process, then that won’t happen.”

