Badger boys basketball falls to late Elkhorn rally

The Badgers hit two shots early in the second half to tie the game 34-34, but a shot by Johnson regained the lead for Elkhorn at 36-34 at 14:52.

Undeterred, the Badgers kept pushing forward and eventually took a 38-36 lead on a layup by Giovingo at the 12:45 mark.

Elkhorn regained the lead shortly after, but Badger kept hanging around and a layup by senior forward Jackson Slayton at 6:49 cut the deficit down to 46-44.

But the beginning of the end came on the next possession when Johnson completed a four-point play to go up 50-44. That play sucked the air out of the Badger gymnasium and sparked a 14-5 Elks run that put them ahead 60-49 with 1:43 remaining.

Johnson, who has committed to play at Division II Minnesota State University Moorhead next year, surpassed 1,000 career points in the game with a 37-point effort. He had to work hard for those points as Badger threw everything at him defensively, and usually had two or three defenders in his face whenever he shot.

“Our goal was to close the gaps and try to minimize his paint touches," Witte said. "Any time he shoots, any time he makes a bucket, he has to work for it, and I thought he did.”

McGreevy led the Badgers with 25 points. Giovingo was also in double digits at 11.