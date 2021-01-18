Badger boys basketball falls to late Elkhorn rally

When Elkhorn rolled into Lake Geneva on Jan. 15, the Badger boys basketball team had to face off against one of the most talented players in southeastern Wisconsin in Elks senior guard Jordan Johnson.
Despite Johnson’s impressive 37-point performance, Badger hung tough for most of the game, but Elkhorn pulled away late for a 66-56 win.
In the first few minutes, the two teams were evenly matched. Badger held a 6-5 lead at the 12-minute mark off a shot by senior guard Eli Giovingo.
During the next two minutes, the Elks blew the game open with a 10-0 run capped off by a Johnson layup. That double-digit lead held for two more minutes until the score was 21-11.
Badger clawed its way back, and by halftime the Elkhorn lead was just four points at 34-30.
A huge part of that comeback run was Ty McGreevy, who scored 18 of Badger’s points in the first half. The junior guard showed off his full arsenal of tricks, with baskets coming from explosive cuts, three-pointers and the free-throw line.
McGreevy’s workload has expanded each season, from a bench role his freshman season to the team’s primary scorer this year. Head coach John Witte credited his guard’s increased awareness for his success this year.
“Ty’s doing a good job with his shot selection. He’s really growing as a basketball player,” Witte said.
The Badgers hit two shots early in the second half to tie the game 34-34, but a shot by Johnson regained the lead for Elkhorn at 36-34 at 14:52.
Undeterred, the Badgers kept pushing forward and eventually took a 38-36 lead on a layup by Giovingo at the 12:45 mark.
Elkhorn regained the lead shortly after, but Badger kept hanging around and a layup by senior forward Jackson Slayton at 6:49 cut the deficit down to 46-44.
But the beginning of the end came on the next possession when Johnson completed a four-point play to go up 50-44. That play sucked the air out of the Badger gymnasium and sparked a 14-5 Elks run that put them ahead 60-49 with 1:43 remaining.
Johnson, who has committed to play at Division II Minnesota State University Moorhead next year, surpassed 1,000 career points in the game with a 37-point effort. He had to work hard for those points as Badger threw everything at him defensively, and usually had two or three defenders in his face whenever he shot.
“Our goal was to close the gaps and try to minimize his paint touches," Witte said. "Any time he shoots, any time he makes a bucket, he has to work for it, and I thought he did.”
McGreevy led the Badgers with 25 points. Giovingo was also in double digits at 11.
The loss dropped Badger’s record to 0-13 on the season. Despite having no wins yet, Witte said his players are not getting discouraged.
“They’re not losing faith, I can tell you that, and we absolutely will not. It’s not a question with this group,” Witte said. “I know for a fact they’re going to come tomorrow and Monday and Tuesday and we’re going to have great practices. That’s what we do.”
Other action
Before taking on Elkhorn, Badger had a tough task on Jan. 12, hitting the road to face Southern Lakes Conference frontrunner Westosha Central. The Falcons showed their strength in an 80-51 victory.
Westosha was the better team in both halves of action, outscoring the Badgers by a 41-27 margin in the first and by 39-24 in the second.
Jack Rose, the Falcons’ junior guard, led all scorers with 21 points. Badger’s McGreevy scored 20, and Slayton added 10.