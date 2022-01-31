 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Badger boys basketball game moved to 6 p.m.

Ty McGreevy

Above: Ty McGreevy dribbles past tough defense from South Milwaukee and into the lane during the home opening game on Dec. 2 at Badger High School.

 Travis Devlin

The Badger boys basketball game between the Badgers and Beloit Turner, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., has been moved up to 6 p.m. tonight, Jan. 31, at Badger High School. The Badgers have an an overall record of 6-10 and 3-6 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Following tonight’s contest, the Badgers have seven games remaining on their regular season schedule.

