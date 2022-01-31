Badger boys basketball game moved to 6 p.m.

The Badger boys basketball game between the Badgers and Beloit Turner, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., has been moved up to 6 p.m. tonight, Jan. 31, at Badger High School. The Badgers have an an overall record of 6-10 and 3-6 in the Southern Lakes Conference.
Following tonight’s contest, the Badgers have seven games remaining on their regular season schedule.
Travis Devlin
Reporter
