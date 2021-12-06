Badger boys basketball photos from home opening win over South Milwaukee

The Badger boys basketball team prevailed in its final seconds with a 67-66 win over South Milwaukee Thursday, Dec. 2, at Badger High School. Here are a few highlights.
Travis Devlin
Reporter
