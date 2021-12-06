 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Badger boys basketball photos from home opening win over South Milwaukee

The Badger boys basketball team prevailed in its final seconds with a 67-66 win over South Milwaukee Thursday, Dec. 2, at Badger High School. Here are a few highlights.

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons