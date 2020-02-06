Badger boys basketball trounced by Elks

ELKHORN — Badger's boys basketball team traveled up to Elkhorn and took on the top team in the Southern Lakes Conference on Thursday night, and the hometown top dogs beat the Badgers handily 69-37.

When the teams met earlier in the season in Lake Geneva, it was close all game down to the last four minutes before Elkhorn pulled away for a 70-58 win.

For much of the first half, it seemed like Thursday's matchup would be similarly close, with Elkhorn only up 11-7 with 6:46 left until halftime. However, the Elks rattled off an 11-2 run to go up 22-9, then kept the lead in double digits until halftime at 28-18.

In the second half, though, Elkhorn seized momentum and pulled away, outscoring Badger 41-19 to seal the 32-point victory.

Tyler Deleskiewicz was the leading scorer for the Badgers with 10 points as the only player on the team in double digits for the night.

