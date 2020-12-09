Badger boys hoops hopes to utilize experience and height

It has been a rough four-year stretch for the Badger boys basketball team.

Since 2016 the Badgers have finished well below .500 each of those four seasons, including a 3-21 record in the 2019-20 season.

But the players and coaches have not let that get them down heading into a new year.

“They’re positive, they’re excited, they want to do the right things,” head coach John Witte said.

The enthusiasm is not unfounded. The team brings back a number of top contributors from last winter. Four players who started at some point in the 2019-20 year return, including two of the top offensive weapons.

Juniors Ty McGreevy and Tyler Deleskiewicz were near the top of the scoresheet each game last season. McGreevy averaged 15 points per game and was the team’s second-highest scorer, while Deleskiewicz added 6.6 points per game, and was the third-highest scorer.

Also, seniors Jackson Slayton and Elijah Giovingo each averaged 4.4 points per game, and will likely be tasked with a larger workload in their final season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Having those guys back, and the varsity experience under their belts, is going to pay dividends for us,” Witte said.