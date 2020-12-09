Badger boys hoops hopes to utilize experience and height

It has been a rough four-year stretch for the Badger boys basketball team.
Since 2016 the Badgers have finished well below .500 each of those four seasons, including a 3-21 record in the 2019-20 season.
But the players and coaches have not let that get them down heading into a new year.
“They’re positive, they’re excited, they want to do the right things,” head coach John Witte said.
The enthusiasm is not unfounded. The team brings back a number of top contributors from last winter. Four players who started at some point in the 2019-20 year return, including two of the top offensive weapons.
Juniors Ty McGreevy and Tyler Deleskiewicz were near the top of the scoresheet each game last season. McGreevy averaged 15 points per game and was the team’s second-highest scorer, while Deleskiewicz added 6.6 points per game, and was the third-highest scorer.
Also, seniors Jackson Slayton and Elijah Giovingo each averaged 4.4 points per game, and will likely be tasked with a larger workload in their final season.
Support Local Journalism
“Having those guys back, and the varsity experience under their belts, is going to pay dividends for us,” Witte said.
Still, the Badgers have some big shoes to fill. Former point guard Grant DuMez was one of the most electric scorers in the state last year. He had games with 42 and 50 points, and led the Badgers with 19.4 points per game.
This year’s squad hopes to use its size to its advantage, with four starters at 6-foot-3 or taller. That height and length should allow the offense consistently score in the low post, and should help the defense cause problems for opponents.
“That’s going to be our strength,” Witte said. “We’re going to play 36 minutes of tough, hardnosed defense and that’s where we want to win games.”
As much as things have changed in the year 2020, some things do remain the same: the Badgers will not be preoccupied with grand, season-long goals and will instead focus on the things they can control.
Just like in his prior two seasons as head coach, Witte’s mantra is simple.
“Get better every day,” Witte said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!