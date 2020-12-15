Badger boys hoops plays well in streaks in 68-59 loss

Badger’s boys basketball team played well in spurts against Union Grove on Dec. 15, but fell back on bad habits that doomed the Badgers in a 68-59 loss to the visiting Broncos.

Badger head coach John Witte is confident his team knows what it needs to do to win, but the players have not been able to do it yet, losing the first four games of the season.

“If we play defense consistently for 36 minutes, we can probably start winning some of these ball games,” Witte said. “But we can’t play defense for 20 minutes and give up straight line drives and not fight around screens for the other 16.”

In the first five minutes of the game, the Badgers struggled on both ends of the floor and Union Grove built up a 14-4 advantage.

Badger toughened up on defense after that, which in turn kick-started its offense, leading to a 13-3 run over a two-and-a-half-minute span that was capped off with a putback by junior forward Tyler Deleskiewicz to tie the game at 17-17 with 10:31 left in the first half.

The two teams stayed close for a couple minutes, but Union Grove surged late in the half to jump ahead by double digits, giving the Broncos a 39-29 lead at halftime.