Badger boys hoops plays well in streaks in 68-59 loss

Badger’s boys basketball team played well in spurts against Union Grove on Dec. 15, but fell back on bad habits that doomed the Badgers in a 68-59 loss to the visiting Broncos.
Badger head coach John Witte is confident his team knows what it needs to do to win, but the players have not been able to do it yet, losing the first four games of the season.
“If we play defense consistently for 36 minutes, we can probably start winning some of these ball games,” Witte said. “But we can’t play defense for 20 minutes and give up straight line drives and not fight around screens for the other 16.”
In the first five minutes of the game, the Badgers struggled on both ends of the floor and Union Grove built up a 14-4 advantage.
Badger toughened up on defense after that, which in turn kick-started its offense, leading to a 13-3 run over a two-and-a-half-minute span that was capped off with a putback by junior forward Tyler Deleskiewicz to tie the game at 17-17 with 10:31 left in the first half.
The two teams stayed close for a couple minutes, but Union Grove surged late in the half to jump ahead by double digits, giving the Broncos a 39-29 lead at halftime.
While Badger had its share of scoring droughts, Witte felt like it was his team’s performance at the defensive end that was the biggest problem in the first half.
“You can’t give up 40 points in a half, that’s a lot of points. We prepared for their offense for two days and we did not come out and execute defensively,” Witte said.
Union Grove’s Alex Johnson hit the first shot of the half to put the Broncos up 41-29, but Badger caught fire from there, scoring 15 straight points to take a 44-41 lead with 13:14 left.
A putback by junior guard Ty McGreevy gave Badger a 50-45 lead at 10:24 for the team’s largest lead of the game.
From there, the Badgers started to flounder again, allowing the Broncos to take a 52-50 lead at the 8:46 mark. Senior guard Elijah Giovingo hit a 3-pointer on Badger’s next possession to regain the lead 53-52 at 8:26, but Union Grove went on a 14-2 run over the next seven to clinch the game.
Maguire Delagrave of Union Grove was the top scorer in the game with 20 points, though Badger’s McGreevy was not far behind with 19. Senior forward Jackson Slayton also hit double figures for Badger with 11 points.
While Giovingo did not light up the stat sheet, scoring eight points in the game, he hit a few timely shots and played intense defense that allowed him to stand out and helped set the tone for the Badgers in the game.
“He’s a senior, he’s a captain and he knows his job,” Witte said. “If he’s working hard, most likely the other four kids on the floor are working hard.”
