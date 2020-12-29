Badger boys lose 65-55 to late New Berlin West rally

Sometimes wins and losses do not tell the whole story of a season.

Badger boys basketball head coach John Witte believes that is the case with his team, which fell to 0-8 on Dec. 22 with a 65-55 loss to New Berlin West in Lake Geneva.

“We’re 0-8 and in five games we were in position to win games. Five games we were within two or we had the lead in the second half,” Witte said. “We have to get over this hump.”

On Dec. 22, the Badgers did not strong. They led 3-2 after the opening, but then surrendered a 14-0 run over the next four minutes and found themselves behind 16-3 at the 12:34 mark.

The Badgers responded with a run of their own, going 14-2 over eight minutes to cut the deficit down to a single point, 18-17, with 3:22 until halftime.

Both teams traded buckets for the rest of the first period, and New Berlin West led 22-19 at the break.

Much like at the start of the game, Badger struggled early in the second half. New Berlin built its lead back up to 13 points, outscoring the Badgers 20-10 to go up 42-29 with 10:14 left in the game.

