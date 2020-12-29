Badger boys lose 65-55 to late New Berlin West rally

Sometimes wins and losses do not tell the whole story of a season.
Badger boys basketball head coach John Witte believes that is the case with his team, which fell to 0-8 on Dec. 22 with a 65-55 loss to New Berlin West in Lake Geneva.
“We’re 0-8 and in five games we were in position to win games. Five games we were within two or we had the lead in the second half,” Witte said. “We have to get over this hump.”
On Dec. 22, the Badgers did not strong. They led 3-2 after the opening, but then surrendered a 14-0 run over the next four minutes and found themselves behind 16-3 at the 12:34 mark.
The Badgers responded with a run of their own, going 14-2 over eight minutes to cut the deficit down to a single point, 18-17, with 3:22 until halftime.
Both teams traded buckets for the rest of the first period, and New Berlin West led 22-19 at the break.
Much like at the start of the game, Badger struggled early in the second half. New Berlin built its lead back up to 13 points, outscoring the Badgers 20-10 to go up 42-29 with 10:14 left in the game.
Despite the deficit, the Badgers began to mount a comeback. Six minutes later it was a two-possession game, with New Berlin’s lead down to 50-46 with 5:03 left in the game.
Badger junior guard Ty McGreevy played a large part in that rally, scoring 10 of the team’s 17 points. The junior noticed that both teams were in foul trouble, and he began to take advantage by taking long jump shots when the defense sagged off and driving into the lane to draw fouls when Viking defenders were in his face.
“He’s a smart player and I think he took advantage of that situation,” Witte said.
The four-point New Berlin advantage held for another minute, with a 53-49 score with four minutes on the clock. The Vikings slowly pulled away one free throw at a time for rest of the game.
Even though both teams were in the double bonus for much of the second half, New Berlin West had nearly double the foul shots that the Badgers did. The Vikings went 23-for-34 from the line, while Badger was 12-for-18, nearly identical percentages at 67.6% and 66.7% respectively.
McGreevy was Badger’s leading scorer, as he has been in most of the games this year, scoring 20 points. Senior guard Cody McCarron also broke into double figures with 11, his second game in a row with 10 or more points after scoring a team-leading 10 against Burlington on Dec. 21.
While McGreevy is an electric playmaker, Witte has been calling on the rest of the team’s players to get more aggressive and to create a more balanced offensive attack. Witte praised McCarron for doing that.
“Ty can’t come out and score 40 every game," Witte said. "Cody’s stepping up and taking the ball to the rack. That’s exactly what we’re looking for."