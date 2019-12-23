Badger boys lose despite rally

After the Badger boys basketball squad lost a Dec. 19 home contest against Elkhorn by a 70-58 score, the team’s record sits at 1-5 through the first six games of the season.

On its face, that looks like the team has not been playing very well to start the year, but head coach John Witte would disagree with that assessment.

“Our record at this point does not resemble what kind of team we can be and what kind of team we are,” Witte said. “We have confidence moving forward we can do good things.”

Early in the game against Elkhorn, the two teams stayed tight, as Badger held a 4-3 lead after four and a half minutes. The Elks were able to catch fire from there, though, building up a sizable lead in the ensuing minutes. With four minutes until halftime, it looked like Elkhorn was ready to run away with it, ahead 25-10.

The Badgers were undaunted by the deficit, and quickly charged back into the game. The Lake Geneva boys went on a 17-4 run that was capped off by a Ty McGreevy three-pointer with three seconds until halftime that cut Elkhorn’s lead down to just 29-27.

It only took 24 seconds after the intermission for the Badgers to tie the score at 29 points apiece, and for a moment, it looked like the second half may be a back-and-forth affair.