Badger boys lose despite rally

After the Badger boys basketball squad lost a Dec. 19 home contest against Elkhorn by a 70-58 score, the team’s record sits at 1-5 through the first six games of the season.
On its face, that looks like the team has not been playing very well to start the year, but head coach John Witte would disagree with that assessment.
“Our record at this point does not resemble what kind of team we can be and what kind of team we are,” Witte said. “We have confidence moving forward we can do good things.”
Early in the game against Elkhorn, the two teams stayed tight, as Badger held a 4-3 lead after four and a half minutes. The Elks were able to catch fire from there, though, building up a sizable lead in the ensuing minutes. With four minutes until halftime, it looked like Elkhorn was ready to run away with it, ahead 25-10.
The Badgers were undaunted by the deficit, and quickly charged back into the game. The Lake Geneva boys went on a 17-4 run that was capped off by a Ty McGreevy three-pointer with three seconds until halftime that cut Elkhorn’s lead down to just 29-27.
It only took 24 seconds after the intermission for the Badgers to tie the score at 29 points apiece, and for a moment, it looked like the second half may be a back-and-forth affair.
However, over the next seven minutes, the Elks once again built up a commanding lead. This time, the deficit reached 14 points as the visiting team surged ahead 52-38 with 10:21 left in the game.
Yet again, Badger did not roll over and die. Over the next seven minutes, the squad got the home crowd riled up as they fought back into the game and eventually tied the score 58-58 with 3:38 remaining.
Elkhorn was able to regain control in the game’s final minutes, closing out the contest with a 12-0 run to pick up a 70-58 victory.
They might not have won the game, but the Badgers played extremely well to fight their way out of not one, but two, separate 14-plus point deficits. Adding to the level of difficulty is the fact that Elkhorn is a solid team, returning about half of the squad from last year’s run to the state semifinals.
The Badger players’ ability to battle through that adversity earned the admiration of their coach.
“I thought these guys fought to the last second. I’m unbelievably proud of them,” Witte said.
Offensively, the Badgers were buoyed by two players on opposite ends of the age spectrum.
One was sophomore Ty McGreevy, who led the way with a 29-point performance that included four three-pointers and a perfect 5 for 5 from the free-throw line. The other was senior Grant DuMez, who added 19 points of his own, including a 6-for-7 mark from the charity stripe.
Even with a 1-5 record to start the season, none of the Badger coaches or players are panicking. In fact, with the way they played against Elkhorn, things may be looking up for the program.
“If we come out every game and fight with that energy and intensity, we’re going to be just fine,” Witte said.