Badger boys lose pair of road games

ELKHORN — By looking at the records of Badger and Elkhorn’s boys basketball teams, it would appear that the pair of Southern Lakes Conference teams are far apart. Heading into a Feb. 6 matchup in Elkhorn, the Elks sat in first place in the conference standings with an 8-1 record, whereas the Badgers were in last place at 1-8.
However, when the teams met earlier in the season in Lake Geneva, it was close down to the last four minutes, including a 58-58 tie with 3:38 remaining, before Elkhorn pulled away for a 70-58 win.
Early in the second game between the two schools, it seemed like the Badgers were poised to hang tough once again. But Elkhorn was able to pull away again for a decisive 69-37 victory.
Badger got on the board first, as forward Tyler Deleskiewicz hit a layup 30 seconds into the game that put them up 2-0. They held that lead for two minutes before Elkhorn tied it 2-2, then 30 seconds later, the Elks took the lead at 5-2.
For the next 10 minutes, Badger was never quite out of the game, and with 6:46 left until halftime, Elkhorn’s lead was only 11-7.
The Elks caught fire over the next two minutes, going on an 11-2 run to bump its lead up to 12 points at the 4:32 mark. Badger cut into the deficit a bit before halftime, and Elkhorn was ahead 28-18 at the break.
With the exception of that short stretch near the end of the half, the Badgers were able to contain the potent Elkhorn offense in the first, and head coach John Witte was happy about the way the team played for the most part.
“Besides giving up an open three here or there, I thought we played good defense,” Witte said.
Badger scored first in the second half as well, with a jump shot by Will Faul making the deficit single digits, 28-20. The tide then turned, and Elkhorn outscored the Badgers 15-3 over the next six minutes to go ahead 43-23 with 11:44 left in the game.
The Elks’ lead only grew from there, and by the end of the game, it was a 32-point defeat for the Badgers.
Turnovers were the main issue for the Badgers, as not only did that deny them points on the offensive end, but it gave easy buckets to Elkhorn as well for double damage. Badger turned the ball over 19 times in the game, and without watching film to count exactly, Witte guessed that Elkhorn had about 16 points off those giveaways.
“We can’t win games with 19 turnovers. That’s good D on their part, bad offense on our part,” Witte said. “If we’re turning the ball over, they’re getting open layups, and that hurts us.”
Badger’s leading scorer in the game was Deleskiewicz, who had 10 points, followed by Ty McGreevy’s eight-point night.
Before they traveled to Elkhorn, the Badgers had another road game two days earlier, making the trip to Watertown on Feb. 4. The hometown Goslings got the better of the Badgers 60-45.
Watertown was able to jump ahead by 10 points at halftime, 32-22, and kept the lead growing in the second half with a 28-23 performance.
Grant DuMez was the leading scorer for Badger with 19 points, and Deleskiewicz also had a strong performance with 15.
