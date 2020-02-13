Badger boys lose pair of road games

ELKHORN — By looking at the records of Badger and Elkhorn’s boys basketball teams, it would appear that the pair of Southern Lakes Conference teams are far apart. Heading into a Feb. 6 matchup in Elkhorn, the Elks sat in first place in the conference standings with an 8-1 record, whereas the Badgers were in last place at 1-8.

However, when the teams met earlier in the season in Lake Geneva, it was close down to the last four minutes, including a 58-58 tie with 3:38 remaining, before Elkhorn pulled away for a 70-58 win.

Early in the second game between the two schools, it seemed like the Badgers were poised to hang tough once again. But Elkhorn was able to pull away again for a decisive 69-37 victory.

Badger got on the board first, as forward Tyler Deleskiewicz hit a layup 30 seconds into the game that put them up 2-0. They held that lead for two minutes before Elkhorn tied it 2-2, then 30 seconds later, the Elks took the lead at 5-2.

For the next 10 minutes, Badger was never quite out of the game, and with 6:46 left until halftime, Elkhorn’s lead was only 11-7.