Badger boys lose to Burlington

After its first 13 games, the Badger boys basketball team finds itself with a 1-12 record, including an 0-7 record in the first round of Southern Lakes Conference matchups.
In many of those conference games, the team hung tough for 20 to 30 minutes before losing its grip near the final buzzer.
Following the team’s latest loss, a 67-54 defeat Jan. 24 at the hands of Burlington, head coach John Witte reiterated his belief that his squad can correct course when they play their seven conference foes a second time.
“I’m confident we can compete with every team in our conference. I’m confident we can beat every team in our conference,” Witte said. “We’re not coming out and being beat by 20, 30 points — that’s not happening.”
Badger’s matchup with Burlington went the way most of their contests have this season, with a strong start that the team was unable to keep pace with for the entire game.
After the Badgers took an early 8-3 lead, the Demons bounced back to take a 12-11 lead at the 12:48 mark that set off a spurt of nearly constant ties and lead changes that lasted for the remainder of the half.
With 1:29 on the clock, the Badger’s tied the game 29-29, but two Burlington buckets in the final minute gave the road team a 33-29 lead at the break.
The Badgers continued their strong play early in the second half, taking a 35-33 lead on a coast-to-coast layup by Tyler Deleskiewicz with 16:09 on the clock.
However, Burlington gained control of the game from there, going on a 12-2 run over the next 3:20 to go ahead 45-37. Three minutes after that, the lead hit double digits for the first time at 49-39.
Badger was able to trim the deficit to six points a couple of times, but never tied or took the lead again, as Burlington closed out the victory.
Guard Ty McGreevy put forth a strong performance for the Badgers, scoring 20 points to lead the team. Deleskiewicz was the team’s only other double-digit scorer with 12.
Both Badgers were overshadowed by a tremendous performance from Burlington guard Joey Berezowitz, who scored 34 points, including eight baskets from behind the arc.
While the Badgers finished the first lap through the Southern Lakes Conference gauntlet winless, that does not mean the team’s growth has stalled. In fact, the Badgers are playing at a higher level now than they were at the beginning of the year, whether or not it shows up in the score book.
“We played well, this bus is moving in the right direction. It doesn’t show it in the record, but there’s other ways to look at successes beyond wins and losses,” Witte said.
Other action
Before the matchup with the Demons, the Badgers had another home game Jan. 21 against Waterford, in which the Wolverines picked up a 59-42 win.
It was a closely contested first half, with Waterford up 24-23 at the break. But the visiting squad was able to pull away in the second half en route to the 17-point victory.
Badger’s leading scorer was Grant DuMez, who scored 16 points in the game, including a pair of three-pointers. McGreevy was close behind with 14 of his own, sinking three shots from behind the arc.