Badger boys lose to Burlington

The Badgers continued their strong play early in the second half, taking a 35-33 lead on a coast-to-coast layup by Tyler Deleskiewicz with 16:09 on the clock.

However, Burlington gained control of the game from there, going on a 12-2 run over the next 3:20 to go ahead 45-37. Three minutes after that, the lead hit double digits for the first time at 49-39.

Badger was able to trim the deficit to six points a couple of times, but never tied or took the lead again, as Burlington closed out the victory.

Guard Ty McGreevy put forth a strong performance for the Badgers, scoring 20 points to lead the team. Deleskiewicz was the team’s only other double-digit scorer with 12.

Both Badgers were overshadowed by a tremendous performance from Burlington guard Joey Berezowitz, who scored 34 points, including eight baskets from behind the arc.

While the Badgers finished the first lap through the Southern Lakes Conference gauntlet winless, that does not mean the team’s growth has stalled. In fact, the Badgers are playing at a higher level now than they were at the beginning of the year, whether or not it shows up in the score book.