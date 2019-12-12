Badger boys win in final seconds

“That was amazing,” Deleskiewicz said. “I got that board, and time just stopped for a second. I thought my leg was going to cramp, because I went down earlier. But I was just like, ‘I’m going to go up with it,’ and it fell.”

From the opening tip on Badger’s home court, it was clear that the game would be an even matchup. In the game’s first 10 minutes alone, there were four lead changes and a tie, as Woodstock led 13-12 with 10:20 on the clock.

Both teams continued to see-saw throughout the rest of the half, and Badger took a 28-27 lead with 1:27 left that held until halftime.

In the second half, it was the same story, as the two teams stayed even, and with 10:50 remaining in the game, the score was knotted up 39-39. Over the next three minutes, Woodstock was able to build up a 45-39 advantage that would wind up being the largest lead in the game — a testament to just how close it was wire-to-wire.

Three more minutes passed and Badger was able to cut the lead down to two points, 45-43 with 4:38 remaining. Then, until there was just over a minute left, the Woodstock lead oscillated between a four-point and two-point margin, as the two teams traded buckets.