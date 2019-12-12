Badger boys win in final seconds

With the game tied 49-49 and about 30 seconds on the clock, the Badger boys were in no rush to put up a shot.
For 10, then 15, then 20 seconds, the players passed the ball around the court seeking the perfect shot. When there was 10 seconds on the clock, they found an opportunity they liked. But the shot was just off the mark.
In perfect position under the basket was forward Tyler Deleskiewicz, who corralled the rebound and sank a layup with seven seconds left to put the Badgers up 51-49. When Woodstock missed its shot on the other end as time expired, the put-back lay-in turned out to be the winning play Dec. 6 in the Badgers’ first victory of the year.
While all teams hope their well-thought-out Plan A ends up as the game-winning shot, more often than not, it ends up being the improvisational Plan B that seals victory.
“A lot of game-winners are second-chance shots,” head coach John Witte said. “Deleskiewicz is a sophomore, but the kid sprints on every possession. He’s always in the right spot, and he works his butt off.”
Deleskiewicz seemed like an unlikely hero late in the second half, as leg cramps sidelined him for a handful of minutes down the stretch. However, he was back on the court just in time to make a key play in only his third career varsity game.
“That was amazing,” Deleskiewicz said. “I got that board, and time just stopped for a second. I thought my leg was going to cramp, because I went down earlier. But I was just like, ‘I’m going to go up with it,’ and it fell.”
From the opening tip on Badger’s home court, it was clear that the game would be an even matchup. In the game’s first 10 minutes alone, there were four lead changes and a tie, as Woodstock led 13-12 with 10:20 on the clock.
Both teams continued to see-saw throughout the rest of the half, and Badger took a 28-27 lead with 1:27 left that held until halftime.
In the second half, it was the same story, as the two teams stayed even, and with 10:50 remaining in the game, the score was knotted up 39-39. Over the next three minutes, Woodstock was able to build up a 45-39 advantage that would wind up being the largest lead in the game — a testament to just how close it was wire-to-wire.
Three more minutes passed and Badger was able to cut the lead down to two points, 45-43 with 4:38 remaining. Then, until there was just over a minute left, the Woodstock lead oscillated between a four-point and two-point margin, as the two teams traded buckets.
With 1:18 remaining, Badger’s Grant DuMez hit a layup to tie the game at 49 apiece to set the stage for Deleskiewicz’s eventual game-winner.
The 51-49 final score is a low-scoring total, but it was less about poor offense and more about stringent defense, as Badger’s man-to-man and Woodstock’s 2-3 zone both did a good job of forcing turnovers or free throws instead of easy buckets.
For a team that takes pride in its defensive play, the Badgers were able to turn one tough stand into momentum all game.
“Knowing that we’re working our butts off on defense is good, and then we get some steals here and there, and it’s a really good energy boost,” DuMez said.
It was a pair of sophomores who did most of the scoring for the Badgers, with guard Ty McGreevy scoring 24 points to lead all scorers and Deleskiewicz adding 11 as the only other Badger to reach double figures.
Getting a win early in the season in front of their home crowd was exciting for Badger, especially given the fact that the program has lost more than it has won over the past few years. While they savored the last-second victory for one night, the Badgers are not satisfied with just one win.
“Getting a win on the court is obviously a big deal for these kids,” Witte said. “But once again, our focus is going to be the same: We’ve got to get better every day, bring energy and enthusiasm in practice, and we’ve got to work hard for the next game.”