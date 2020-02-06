Badger's Grant DuMez lights up scoreboard

It was a good week for Badger basketball teams facing off against foes from Delavan, as the Badger boys and girls both beat the Comets to headline the local basketball schedule.

Badger boys

Badger’s boys kicked off the week Jan. 28 with an 88-82 overtime victory over Delavan-Darien that not only was the team’s first conference win of the season, it also featured one of the school’s best-ever individual performances.

The Badgers struggled in the first half, trailing 38-24 at the break. But senior guard Grant DuMez could not be stopped, scoring 34 points in the second half and overtime to bring Badger back for the win.

In total, DuMez scored 42 points in the contest. While Badger High School does not keep tabs on the single-game scoring record, athletic director Jim Kluge said the 42-point game was the highest he has seen in 19 years at the school.

Ty McGreevy and Spencer Bishop also made it into double digits in the game, with McGreevy scoring 15 and Bishop notching 10.

Badger was not able to keep the momentum rolling three days later in its next matchup, losing 74-59 on the road against Union Grove.