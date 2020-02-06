Badger's Grant DuMez lights up scoreboard

It was a good week for Badger basketball teams facing off against foes from Delavan, as the Badger boys and girls both beat the Comets to headline the local basketball schedule.
Badger boys
Badger’s boys kicked off the week Jan. 28 with an 88-82 overtime victory over Delavan-Darien that not only was the team’s first conference win of the season, it also featured one of the school’s best-ever individual performances.
The Badgers struggled in the first half, trailing 38-24 at the break. But senior guard Grant DuMez could not be stopped, scoring 34 points in the second half and overtime to bring Badger back for the win.
In total, DuMez scored 42 points in the contest. While Badger High School does not keep tabs on the single-game scoring record, athletic director Jim Kluge said the 42-point game was the highest he has seen in 19 years at the school.
Ty McGreevy and Spencer Bishop also made it into double digits in the game, with McGreevy scoring 15 and Bishop notching 10.
Badger was not able to keep the momentum rolling three days later in its next matchup, losing 74-59 on the road against Union Grove.
DuMez, Bishop and McGreevy were once again the high scorers in the game, with McGreevy leading the pack at 20 points, Bishop close behind with 18 and DuMez adding 11.
Badger girls
Two days after the Badger boys beat Delavan-Darien, the Badger girls also beat the Comets in a 55-46 victory.
The Badgers only had a four-point lead at halftime, 26-22, but they were able to pull away in the second half to double their lead.
Four of the Badgers players scored 53 of the teams 55 points, as Macie Todd scored 16, Ava Schulz had 15, Cam Johnston netted 12 and Ashlyn Welch scored 10.
Big Foot boys
The Chiefs’ first game of the week was a tough task, facing off Jan. 30 against East Troy, the second-ranked Division 3 team in the state. The higher-seeded Trojans came out ahead 103-65.
Gus Foster was the leading score for Big Foot in the loss, tallying 25 points, and Jack Gillingham also hit double figures with 14.
Two days later, the Chiefs played host to Milwaukee South Division, and the visitors knocked off the home team 65-59.
The Cardinals took a six-point lead before halftime, going into the break up 31-25, and the two teams played to a draw in the second half 34-34 to seal the Milwaukee win.
Big Foot’s scorers were bunched up, with Mason Bennett and Foster tied for the team lead with 14 points, Tyler Wilson scoring 12 and Gillingham adding 11.