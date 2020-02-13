Badger's Grant DuMez records 42 points in rare scoring feat

So, to say that DuMez wanted to get back on the winning side of that Southern Lakes Conference rivalry is not a stretch.

“I don’t think he’s ever lost to Delavan in his career, and he was not happy to lose to Delavan the first go-round,” Witte said.

If he was not fired up enough before the game, when the Badgers went into the locker room at halftime down 38-24, a fire was lit inside the 6-foot-4-inch guard. While he had a respectable eight points at the break, he knew he needed to do more to get his team back in it.

“Halftime was a little different. I told myself that I was just going to go out and work my butt off and just shoot when I’m open. And the shots fell,” DuMez said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

The strategy worked, as he poured in 27 points in the second half to spark a 50-36 comeback effort for the Badgers that sent the game into overtime.

In that extra period, DuMez did much of the heavy lifting, too, scoring seven of the team’s 14 points to clinch the 88-82 win.

When he made it to the locker room after the game, DuMez did not know the extent of what he had just achieved until Witte and the coaching staff told him, saying that he was in awe when he first heard the news.