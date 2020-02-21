Badger's Grant DuMez scores astounding 50 points in loss to Wilmot

After scoring an unprecedented 42 points in a game in late January, Badger senior point guard Grant DuMez outdid himself with an even stronger 50-point performance on Feb. 21 in a 79-70 Badger loss to Wilmot.

DuMez shouldered the load for Badger in the first half, scoring 25 of the team's 29 points as the Badgers trailed 33-29 at the break.

While his teammates scored more in the second half, DuMez stayed consistent with 25 more points in the second to bring his total to 50 points.

In total, DuMez sank 12 two-point shots, four three-pointers and 14 free throws to bring his total to the half-century mark.

