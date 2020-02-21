You are the owner of this article.
Badger's Grant DuMez scores astounding 50 points in loss to Wilmot
Badger's Grant DuMez scores astounding 50 points in loss to Wilmot

Badger's Grant DuMez blows past three Wilmot defenders during his 50-point performance on Feb. 21.

After scoring an unprecedented 42 points in a game in late January, Badger senior point guard Grant DuMez outdid himself with an even stronger 50-point performance on Feb. 21 in a 79-70 Badger loss to Wilmot. 

DuMez shouldered the load for Badger in the first half, scoring 25 of the team's 29 points as the Badgers trailed 33-29 at the break.

While his teammates scored more in the second half, DuMez stayed consistent with 25 more points in the second to bring his total to 50 points. 

In total, DuMez sank 12 two-point shots, four three-pointers and 14 free throws to bring his total to the half-century mark. 

Badger's girls basketball team won a co-Southern Lakes Conference championship with Union Grove on Feb. 20 with a 49-31 win over Wilmot.

