Badger senior scores incredible 50 points in defeat

“The kid’s strong, and he can get to the hoop because he’s strong,” Witte said.

In the game’s opening minutes, the two teams went back-and-forth with the lead until they were tied 6-6 at the 13:54 mark.

Over the next six and a half minutes, Wilmot gained ground with a 14-4 run that put them ahead by double digits 20-10 with just over seven minutes left until halftime.

To that point in the game, DuMez had six points. While that would normally be a decent 11-minute stretch, he kicked it into overdrive in the remainder of the half.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

DuMez scored Badger’s next 19 points, 12 of which came off of three pointers, cutting the Panthers’ lead down to just one point 30-29 before a buzzer-beating three by Wilmot’s London Glass made it a 33-29 halftime score.

With 25 points at the break, the 6-foot-3 guard did not know whether he’d be able to keep up his scorching pace in the second half to surpass his prior 42-point total.

“At halftime, I had no clue I was going to break it, but I just played hard and it happened,” DuMez said.