Badger senior scores incredible 50 points in defeat

The flu has been causing some trouble for the Badger boys basketball team for the past couple weeks, forcing players to miss practices and play games at less than 100 percent.
When one of the team’s leading scorers, Ty McGreevy, came down with a particularly nasty case that forced him to miss the team’s game against Wilmot on Feb. 21, fellow top scorer Grant DuMez knew he had his work cut out for him.
“After I found out he wasn’t playing tonight, I realized there was going to be some more weight on my shoulders and I had to come up big,” DuMez said.
DuMez did more than just come up big, he dominated the game in a 50-point effort that is the highest mark on any team in Walworth County so far this year and will likely be among the state’s top 10 performances by the end of the season. However, the strong performance by the senior point guard was not enough for the Badgers to overcome Wilmot as a team, falling 79-70.
This is not the first time DuMez lit up the scoreboard this season, as he scored 42 points against Delavan-Darien on Jan. 28 in an effort that head coach John Witte and Badger athletic director Jim Kluge said was the highest scoring effort they had personally seen.
For Witte, the thing he believes allows DuMez to have such massive scoring nights is his commitment to working hard in the weight room all year long.
“The kid’s strong, and he can get to the hoop because he’s strong,” Witte said.
In the game’s opening minutes, the two teams went back-and-forth with the lead until they were tied 6-6 at the 13:54 mark.
Over the next six and a half minutes, Wilmot gained ground with a 14-4 run that put them ahead by double digits 20-10 with just over seven minutes left until halftime.
To that point in the game, DuMez had six points. While that would normally be a decent 11-minute stretch, he kicked it into overdrive in the remainder of the half.
DuMez scored Badger’s next 19 points, 12 of which came off of three pointers, cutting the Panthers’ lead down to just one point 30-29 before a buzzer-beating three by Wilmot’s London Glass made it a 33-29 halftime score.
With 25 points at the break, the 6-foot-3 guard did not know whether he’d be able to keep up his scorching pace in the second half to surpass his prior 42-point total.
“At halftime, I had no clue I was going to break it, but I just played hard and it happened,” DuMez said.
The second half was similar to the first, as other Badgers did the early scoring before DuMez was able to turn on the afterburners. DuMez’s first points of the second half came four and a half minutes into the period as he hit a layup to make it a 46-36 Wilmot lead.
Over the next seven minutes, the Badger senior scored 14 more points, including 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. However, Wilmot was able to match his scoring output, and the Badgers still trailed 58-50.
A few minutes later, two DuMez free throws cut the deficit to just five points, 63-58, with four and a half minutes remaining but the Badgers were not able to get closer than that as the Panthers closed out the game with a 16-12 run to make it a nine-point final margin.
By the end of the game, DuMez’ total was 50, with 24 coming off two-point shots, 12 from threes and 14 off of free throws. In an odd feat of symmetry, the senior point guard scored exactly 25 points in each half.
The 50-point effort is the eighth-highest single game this season, according to wissports.net, and is the highest from a team in Walworth County, beating out East Troy senior AJ Vukovich’s 47 points from Feb. 7.
With two more regular season games and at least one playoff game left in the year, DuMez will have a few more chances to break his impressive scoring record yet again. He is not too concerned with trying to one-up himself, though, focusing instead on the team’s goals for the remainder of the season.
“My sights set are to hopefully get a playoff win together as a team,” DuMez said.