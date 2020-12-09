 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badger wrestling loses first match
alert top story

Badger wrestling loses first match

{{featured_button_text}}

The Badger wrestling team started the season on a down note, losing to Union Grove 54-24 at Union Grove on Dec. 4.

Union Grove picked up four forfeits compared to Badger’s one, giving the Broncos a 24-6 lead before the two teams hit the mat.

All eight of the matches ended in pins, with Union Grove winning in five weight classes to Badger’s three victories.

In the 120-pound weight class, Badger freshman Joseph Bortolus picked up a pin in 44 seconds.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Freshman Elijah Brummett pinned Kenny Janda one second before the end of the second period in the 126-pound weight class.

Anthony Richardson was the third freshman to get a pin for the Badgers, pinning Casey Shevokas at the 2:55 mark in the heavyweight class.

The Badgers hit the mat again with a home meet on Dec. 12 against Burlington.

+5 Badger wrestling's home scramble

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics