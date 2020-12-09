Badger wrestling loses first match

The Badger wrestling team started the season on a down note, losing to Union Grove 54-24 at Union Grove on Dec. 4.

Union Grove picked up four forfeits compared to Badger’s one, giving the Broncos a 24-6 lead before the two teams hit the mat.

All eight of the matches ended in pins, with Union Grove winning in five weight classes to Badger’s three victories.

In the 120-pound weight class, Badger freshman Joseph Bortolus picked up a pin in 44 seconds.

Freshman Elijah Brummett pinned Kenny Janda one second before the end of the second period in the 126-pound weight class.

Anthony Richardson was the third freshman to get a pin for the Badgers, pinning Casey Shevokas at the 2:55 mark in the heavyweight class.

The Badgers hit the mat again with a home meet on Dec. 12 against Burlington.

