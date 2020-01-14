Badgers come up short against Illinois squad

The Badger boys basketball team hosted an out-of-state opponent on Jan. 14 when the Antioch Sequoias made a trip north of the border. Badger played well enough to stick around all game, but not well enough to get over the hump as Antioch won 42-37.

A Sequoia surge late in the first half gave the visiting team a 22-19 lead heading into halftime. While the game was close until the end, Antioch never trailed in the second period.

Badger's leading scorer in the contest was point guard Grant DuMez, who tallied 15 points. Ty McGreevy was not far behind, scoring 12.

The defeat brings Badger's record to 1-9 on the season, including seven straight losses since beating Woodstock on Dec. 6.

