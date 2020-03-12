Badgers win in double-overtime

The basketball season has come to a close for the boys teams at Big Foot, Badger and Faith Christian, but the Badger boys were able to pick up one exciting postseason win before being knocked out.
Badger
On March 3, the 17-seed Badger boys traveled up to Waukesha to face the 16-seed Waukesha South squad, and it took two overtimes before the Badgers came out on top 78-76.
Waukesha held a 34-32 lead at halftime, but the two teams had opposite scores in the second half as Badger outscored them 34-32 to force overtime.
In the first extra period, both teams scored seven points, but Badger had a 5-3 edge in the second overtime to pick up the two-point win and earn a celebratory bus ride home.
Grant DuMez was Badger’s leading scorer with 35 points, and Ty McGreevy also hit double figures with 16.
Badger’s postseason run came to a close three days later when they faced the top-seed Madison La Follette, who topped the Badgers 89-46.
McGreevy was the high scorer in that game, scoring 16 points for the second game in a row, while DuMez added 13 points.
Big Foot
The Big Foot boys traveled March 3 to face Rock Valley Conference foe Whitewater in the first round of the playoffs. While the Chiefs hung tough early, the Whippets pulled away late in an 82-65 win.
In the first half, the Chiefs had the upper hand, leading Whitewater 32-27 at the break. The Whippets surged past in the second half, outscoring Big Foot 55-33 for a 17-point win.
Big Foot senior Jack Gillingham finished off his career on an individual high note, leading the Chiefs in scoring with 21 points. Three more Big Foot players broke into double digits, as Eli Greco scored 14, Gus Foster netted 12 and Tyler Wilson had 10.
Faith Christian
Faith Christian’s boys team also lost its first playoff matchup, losing a 57-50 home contest March 3 to Oneida Nation.
Faith was able to build up a 28-22 lead by halftime, but Oneida Nation outscored Faith Christian 35-22 in the second half for a seven-point win.
Senior Noah Quernemoen was the lone Faith Christian player in double digits, scoring 27 points in the game to lead all scorers.