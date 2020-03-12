Badgers win in double-overtime

The basketball season has come to a close for the boys teams at Big Foot, Badger and Faith Christian, but the Badger boys were able to pick up one exciting postseason win before being knocked out.

Badger

On March 3, the 17-seed Badger boys traveled up to Waukesha to face the 16-seed Waukesha South squad, and it took two overtimes before the Badgers came out on top 78-76.

Waukesha held a 34-32 lead at halftime, but the two teams had opposite scores in the second half as Badger outscored them 34-32 to force overtime.

In the first extra period, both teams scored seven points, but Badger had a 5-3 edge in the second overtime to pick up the two-point win and earn a celebratory bus ride home.

Grant DuMez was Badger’s leading scorer with 35 points, and Ty McGreevy also hit double figures with 16.

Badger’s postseason run came to a close three days later when they faced the top-seed Madison La Follette, who topped the Badgers 89-46.

McGreevy was the high scorer in that game, scoring 16 points for the second game in a row, while DuMez added 13 points.

Big Foot