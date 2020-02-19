Bay boys basketball drops rivalry game

Williams Bay’s lead dwindled early in the second half, and by the 11:06 mark, the game was tied 42-42. The two swapped leads over the next few minutes, but Delavan-Darien hit a few clutch shots to stretch their advantage out to 55-47.

The Bulldogs were able to cut the deficit to as little as one point, 58-57, with 3:14 left. But from that point on, they could not score another point, as the Comets sealed the game with a 7-0 run.

Perhaps the biggest difference between the two teams in the game came in their physicality, with Delavan-Darien out-muscling Williams Bay to get steals, grab rebounds and prevent easy layups. Nottestad believes that the difficultly of their respective conference schedules set the larger school up for success.

“Every week these guys are going up against Badger, Burlington and Elkhorn, and we don’t. They have to play like that, and we had trouble adjusting strength-wise,” Nottestad said.

Venteicher was Williams Bay’s leading scorer in the game with 15 points, with Viss close behind at 13 and Randall adding 10.