Bay boys basketball drops rivalry game

DELAVAN — In a Feb. 11 rivalry matchup, the Williams Bay boys basketball team learned a tough lesson the hard way.
After the team shot lights out from three-point range in the first half to take a 36-30 on the road against Delavan-Darien, head coach Troy Nottestad warned the Bulldogs players that they cannot rely on good shooting luck alone to win a game.
Sure enough, the tide turned and Delavan-Darien outscored the Bay in the second half for a 65-57 comeback win.
Both teams came out swinging, and after two and a half minutes of the lead bouncing back and forth, Williams Bay held a 9-8 advantage. However, Delavan went cold after that while the Bulldogs stayed hot with a 10-2 run that gave them a 19-10 lead.
The Comets clawed their way back into it, taking a 26-25 lead with four and a half minutes until halftime, before another strong stretch by Williams Bay gave the team a 36-30 advantage at the break.
In the first half, Williams Bay made seven three-pointers, as Jaden Randall, Eli Edington and Gideon Viss each hit two and Ben Venteicher added one more.
It was an impressive scoring display by the often high-scoring Bay offense. But just as Nottestad warned, if the team could not keep it up in the second half, they would need to score points down low, which they were unable to do for much of the game against Delavan.
Williams Bay’s lead dwindled early in the second half, and by the 11:06 mark, the game was tied 42-42. The two swapped leads over the next few minutes, but Delavan-Darien hit a few clutch shots to stretch their advantage out to 55-47.
The Bulldogs were able to cut the deficit to as little as one point, 58-57, with 3:14 left. But from that point on, they could not score another point, as the Comets sealed the game with a 7-0 run.
Perhaps the biggest difference between the two teams in the game came in their physicality, with Delavan-Darien out-muscling Williams Bay to get steals, grab rebounds and prevent easy layups. Nottestad believes that the difficultly of their respective conference schedules set the larger school up for success.
“Every week these guys are going up against Badger, Burlington and Elkhorn, and we don’t. They have to play like that, and we had trouble adjusting strength-wise,” Nottestad said.
Venteicher was Williams Bay’s leading scorer in the game with 15 points, with Viss close behind at 13 and Randall adding 10.
Over the past few seasons, the Bulldogs had gotten the better of the Comets, winning the matchup in each of the past two seasons. But this year was Delavan-Darien’s time to shine, and the Bay’s players and coaches know they will be hearing about it until they hit the hardwood again next season.
“We like it to be us talking smack, but we’ll have to take it this year. Congratulations to Delavan, and we’ll look forward to battling with them again next year,” Nottestad said.
Two days later, the Bulldogs traveled up to Orfordville to face Parkview, and the Vikings picked up a 71-60 win.
It was a tight matchup in the first half, with Parkview only ahead 36-34 at halftime. The Vikings were able to pull away in the second half, though, outscoring Williams Bay 35-26 to claim a double-digit victory.
Randall was the top scorer for the Dogs with 16 points. Viss was next with 13, and Nate Mannelli reached double figures with 10.