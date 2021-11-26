Bay boys basketball under new leadership; former coach moves over to Badger coaching daughter

The Williams Bay boys basketball team comes into the 2021-2022 season with a blank slate. Last year’s team, led by 19-year head coach Troy Nottestad, had eight seniors and finished with a 15-4 overall record and a perfect 8-0 in the Trailways-South conference earning them the conference championship. That is now all gone.

The new head coach is Shane Cullian, who has only been in charge of the varsity team since the spring of 2021. Cullian had previously coached the eighth grade team before moving up the junior varsity team throughout his six-year span at Williams Bay. While he stands tall, at 6’6,” he admits he has big shoes to fill in replacing Nottestad.

“I have been willing and so fortunate to learn, sit back, soak all of this in and let the process play out,” Cullian said. “He has been a heck of a mentor to me.”

Cullian played four years of basketball at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake, Illinois and played college basketball at Lawrence University in Appleton. He began his coaching career in the Appleton region followed by a move down to Williams Bay in 2016.

“I have a great nucleus of coaches whether it be college, high school or Nottestad,” he said. “They’re my soundboards for everything.”

Admittedly, those coaches are people Cullian will continue to rely on as he has no returning starters from the conference championship season one year ago.

“It was a banner season, a conference championship, a regional finals appearance, but we’re working on the experience piece right now.”

Henry Mannelli, who is 6’5, returns for his senior season after averaging 6.4 points-per-game last season off the bench.

“He can dribble, he can shoot, and he’s a senior that’s going to be very important to us,” Cullian said.

Colin Kuiper, another senior who saw significant minutes off the bench last season, according to Cullian, is back after averaging 7.2 points-per-game in his junior year.

“He’s (Colin) a sharp shooter with grit and tenacity,” he said.

Cullian will also be looking for rising juniors Owen King and Dominick Robins to step up

“We’ve got a good crop of seniors and a good crop of juniors who are athletic, fast and are very eager to get started,” he said.

With the group of seniors coming back and the rising juniors coming up to play varsity, while a much younger team this season, Cullian has liked what he has seen.

“Our strength should be the aggressiveness and the attack mentality on offense and defense,” he said.

He’s hoping that aggressiveness and tenacity shows in their first game on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Delavan-Darien, but for Cullian, it’s just about improving every day as a collective unit.

“If we can focus on the little things, the attention to detail and orient ourselves with the process, things will take care of itself,” he said. “If we can keep that clear mind, that attitude and understanding every day of the little things that seem menial or trivial, control what we can control, and see how that can build on itself.”

