Bay boys hold off Eagles 66-53

WILLIAMS BAY — When Williams Bay and Faith Christian’s boys basketball teams met up early last season, the Faith Christian Eagles were a veteran squad that took advantage of the Bay’s inexperience to pick up an 81-45 win.
This year, the roles were reversed, as the Bulldogs returned most of their varsity team while Faith had a number of fresh faces in the lineup. The tables were turned in the scorebook as well, with Williams Bay claiming the Battle of the Bay title in a 66-53 win.
Early on, the game seemed like it would be a rout. Williams Bay went on a quick 9-0 run before the Eagles got on the board, then turned the game into a track meet and they were up 24-4 after eight minutes of play.
Williams Bay’s game plan is always to play fast on offense, but that strategy was aided by Faith’s early shooting struggles, which created plenty of prime fast-break opportunities.
“When you’re shooting threes and missing and not getting back on defense, that doesn’t really bode well against a team that runs against you,” Faith Christian head coach Brian Pollard said.
Once the Eagles started sinking some shots and forcing the Bulldogs to face a half-court defense, the tide started to turn more in their favor. That said, Williams Bay’s lead continued to grow until it reached its peak at 23 points with a 34-11 score with 3:48 left until halftime.
Faith whittled away at the deficit, and the teams went into the break with a 36-19 score.
After playing at such a breakneck pace in the first half, the two teams slowed down noticeably in the second half.
“I think we tired them out some, but I also think we tired ourselves out some,” Williams Bay head coach Troy Nottestad said.
With their shots falling, Faith Christian began its comeback attempt when play resumed, slowly chipping away at the seemingly insurmountable lead. The Eagles cut the deficit to single digits at the 13:03 mark with a 43-34 score, and got the score to the tightest it would be all game with the Bay up 46-40 with 9:59 on the clock.
However, the Bulldogs did a good job to regain control, as they built their lead back to double digits, going up 53-43 with 7:23 left. The two teams then fell into a free-throw contest in the foul-heavy game to bring it to the 66-53 final score.
Williams Bay center Ben Venteicher led both teams in scoring with 20 points. Guard Sam Norton was next on the team with 14.
Despite getting in foul trouble that sidelined them for much of the game, Tyler Jacob and Noah Quernemoen led the way for the Eagles, as Jacob notched 12 and Quernemoen scored 11.
Even though they were not able to come away with a win, Faith’s inexperienced squad came away with an important lesson that will sharpen the squad as the season goes on.
“I think this type of game will make us much better, and we’ll know when we get in tough spots that we can fight through,” Pollard said.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, started the year off right with a win in the season opener. While Nottestad pointed out areas of improvement for the group, he was more than happy with the way they kicked off the 2019-20 campaign.
“We worked hard enough the first two weeks to get our first win. We’ve got to keep working to get more, and they will,” Nottestad said.
Other Action
Before facing the Bulldogs, Faith Christian faced another rival Nov. 26 when they traveled to Burlington to take on Catholic Central. The Hilltoppers bested the Eagles 59-35.
The two squads were consistent throughout the game, with Catholic Central outscoring Faith 27-18 in the first half and 32-17 in the second.
Jacob led the Eagles with 10 points in the contest, and Quernemoen was next up with eight.