Bay boys hold off Eagles 66-53

Faith whittled away at the deficit, and the teams went into the break with a 36-19 score.

After playing at such a breakneck pace in the first half, the two teams slowed down noticeably in the second half.

“I think we tired them out some, but I also think we tired ourselves out some,” Williams Bay head coach Troy Nottestad said.

With their shots falling, Faith Christian began its comeback attempt when play resumed, slowly chipping away at the seemingly insurmountable lead. The Eagles cut the deficit to single digits at the 13:03 mark with a 43-34 score, and got the score to the tightest it would be all game with the Bay up 46-40 with 9:59 on the clock.

However, the Bulldogs did a good job to regain control, as they built their lead back to double digits, going up 53-43 with 7:23 left. The two teams then fell into a free-throw contest in the foul-heavy game to bring it to the 66-53 final score.

Williams Bay center Ben Venteicher led both teams in scoring with 20 points. Guard Sam Norton was next on the team with 14.

Despite getting in foul trouble that sidelined them for much of the game, Tyler Jacob and Noah Quernemoen led the way for the Eagles, as Jacob notched 12 and Quernemoen scored 11.