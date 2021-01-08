Bay boys hoops snaps losing streak in first game after Covid shutdown

The Panthers went on an 11-2 run over the next 2:45 to go up 28-21 and hit their largest lead of the game. Williams Bay responded with an 11-2 run over the next four minutes to go up 32-30 with just two minutes left until halftime.

Junior wing Collin Kuiper was a key contributor during that stretch, scoring eight of Williams Bay’s 11 points. Kuiper does not typically carry the offensive load for the Bulldogs, so his production might have surprised the Panthers.

“He’s one of those guys I don’t think Palmyra knew much about because he was on JV last year,” Nottestad said. “They weren’t really guarding him in the first half, and I told him every time you touch it and you’re open, it goes up, and he started knocking shots down.”

Williams Bay expanded its lead by one point in the final two minutes and headed to the locker room ahead 38-35.

For most of the second half, the game followed a pattern of ebbs and flows. The Bulldogs built their lead to six points, only for the Panthers to follow and cut the deficit to one possession.

But Palmyra could never take the lead. The closest it came was when senior guard Cameron Joyner hit a three-pointer to tie the game 60-60 with 6:41 left.