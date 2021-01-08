Bay boys hoops snaps losing streak in first game after Covid shutdown

WILLIAMS BAY — Ever since Palmyra-Eagle joined the Trailways Conference before the 2017-18 season, the Panthers boys basketball team has had Williams Bay’s number.
In the six meetings over the past three years, Palmyra has gone 6-0 against the Bay.
That losing streak was snapped on Jan. 5 when the Bulldogs won 75-67 on their home court.
Facing a typically tough opponent was not the only adversity Williams Bay dealt with in the game: the team also was playing its first contest in 21 days after coronavirus cases on the team forced a shutdown.
When practice resumed last week, head coach Troy Nottestad had one goal for the team.
“After 14 days off, the last six days we really went at it and said we’ve got to get our conditioning back,” he said.
The Bulldogs rose to the challenge, executing the game plan to physically wear down the Panthers.
“We wanted to make their legs dead by halftime and keep pushing it as much as we could,” senior guard Jaden Randall said.
Williams Bay scored on the first possession of the game, but Palmyra-Eagle went on an 8-0 run to take an 8-2 lead three minutes in.
Slowly but surely the Bulldogs fought their way back, eventually regaining the lead at the 8:45 mark on a three-pointer by senior forward R.J. Pollak put WBHS ahead 19-17.
The Panthers went on an 11-2 run over the next 2:45 to go up 28-21 and hit their largest lead of the game. Williams Bay responded with an 11-2 run over the next four minutes to go up 32-30 with just two minutes left until halftime.
Junior wing Collin Kuiper was a key contributor during that stretch, scoring eight of Williams Bay’s 11 points. Kuiper does not typically carry the offensive load for the Bulldogs, so his production might have surprised the Panthers.
“He’s one of those guys I don’t think Palmyra knew much about because he was on JV last year,” Nottestad said. “They weren’t really guarding him in the first half, and I told him every time you touch it and you’re open, it goes up, and he started knocking shots down.”
Williams Bay expanded its lead by one point in the final two minutes and headed to the locker room ahead 38-35.
For most of the second half, the game followed a pattern of ebbs and flows. The Bulldogs built their lead to six points, only for the Panthers to follow and cut the deficit to one possession.
But Palmyra could never take the lead. The closest it came was when senior guard Cameron Joyner hit a three-pointer to tie the game 60-60 with 6:41 left.
After that, though, Williams Bay’s strategy of wearing down the Panthers started to pay dividends.
“I think at the end of the game their shooting percentage went down, their turnovers went up, they didn’t get as many offensive rebounds," Nottestad said. "I think we had them tired out.”
Over the next four and a half minutes, the Dogs went on a run to pushed their lead to double digits for the first time. A three-pointer by senior guard Sam Norton put the Bay up by 10, and a layup by Norton a minute later put the team up 73-61 with 2:05 left.
While Palmyra-Eagle outscored Williams Bay 6-2 in the final two minutes, the comeback effort was not enough and the Bulldogs snapped their losing streak to the Panthers.
Kuiper and senior forward Ben Venteicher led Bay with 16 points each. Randall added 14 and senior wing Gideon Viss scored 13.
Williams Bay was red hot from beyond the arc, hitting 11 three-pointers with six players making at least one.
The balanced scoring effort was indicative of the type of team-first mentality the Bulldogs hope to have each night. Randall said he felt that this season’s nearly empty gymnasiums have played a part in their 3-1 record so far.
“Everybody on the bench was talking and with no fans it helped us a lot," Randall said. "We couldn’t hear anything except for each other,."