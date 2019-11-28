Bay boys return veteran group

With only one senior on the roster, compared to eight sophomores, the Williams Bay boys basketball team went through its fair share of growing pains in the 2018-19 season.

The team started off 3-11 in its first 14 games, with the young roster getting acclimated to the speed of varsity competition. Once they were used to it, though, the players hit their stride, closing out the regular season by going 5-3 in the final eight games.

Seeing the results of their growth in the score book gave the Bulldogs a shot of energy that carried over throughout the offseason.

“We had some success at the end of the year, and that kind of had the kids fired up. They’ve been in the gym at least twice a week since the season ended and through summer,” head coach Troy Nottestad said.

Heading into this season, the outlook is much brighter for the Bulldogs, whose inexperience last year has turned into a roster full of players who have plenty of chemistry together with a season of games under their belt.

