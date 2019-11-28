Bay boys return veteran group

With only one senior on the roster, compared to eight sophomores, the Williams Bay boys basketball team went through its fair share of growing pains in the 2018-19 season.
The team started off 3-11 in its first 14 games, with the young roster getting acclimated to the speed of varsity competition. Once they were used to it, though, the players hit their stride, closing out the regular season by going 5-3 in the final eight games.
Seeing the results of their growth in the score book gave the Bulldogs a shot of energy that carried over throughout the offseason.
“We had some success at the end of the year, and that kind of had the kids fired up. They’ve been in the gym at least twice a week since the season ended and through summer,” head coach Troy Nottestad said.
Heading into this season, the outlook is much brighter for the Bulldogs, whose inexperience last year has turned into a roster full of players who have plenty of chemistry together with a season of games under their belt.
All three of Williams Bay’s players to average more than 10 points per game return, as sophomores Ben Venteicher and Jaden Randall come back alongside senior Nate Mannelli. When you add in the return of senior Eli Edington, who missed most of last season with a shoulder injury after being a key contributor as a sophomore, the Bulldogs have a solid nucleus of players that will be on the court most of the game.
However, a big strength of this season’s team will be its depth, with little drop-off as the team swaps in players off the bench. With Nottestad preferring to run an up-tempo offense, giving the starters time to catch their breath is critical. And the coach believes he has 10 or 11 guys who will hit the court most games to stagger the breaks and keep the tempo up all game to wear down the opposition.
For the returning players, that high-speed offense should be easier to run now that they have a year of playing in the system, which should also help them keep rolling.
“In the beginning, it’s a crossfire, it’s so fast,” Mannelli said. “Being a part of the starting lineup last year makes it easier.”
With skilled players at the top of the roster, and a deep bench, a lack of talent should not be an issue for the Bay. The key for them will be putting all the puzzle pieces in the proper place and playing as a cohesive unit.
“We all feel like we’re skilled. Our biggest obstacle, I think, this year will be working together with all the skill we have,” Edington said.
If the Bulldogs can do that like they did at the end of last year, the sky is the limit for a group that has its sights set on a conference championship.