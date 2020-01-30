You are the owner of this article.
Bay boys win big 79-30
Bay boys win big 79-30

Mannelli

Williams Bay's Nate Mannelli, right, was the team's top scorer with 13 points in a 49-point win over Madison Country Day on Thursday.

 Andrew Tucker

WILLIAMS BAY — Williams Bay's boys basketball team had nearly every player make a bucket as the Bulldogs' bench played significant time as the team handily defeated Madison Country Day 79-30 on Thursday. 

The Prairie Hawks hung around early, and Williams Bay was only up 10-8 after four minutes of play, but WBHS was off to the races from there, taking a 49-16 lead just before halftime. 

Despite the fact that the Dogs' bench played for most of the second half, the lead continued to grow to its eventual 49-point final deficit. 

Nate Mannelli was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 13 points, followed by Eli Edington's 11-point night.

