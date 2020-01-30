Bay boys win big 79-30

WILLIAMS BAY — Williams Bay's boys basketball team had nearly every player make a bucket as the Bulldogs' bench played significant time as the team handily defeated Madison Country Day 79-30 on Thursday.

The Prairie Hawks hung around early, and Williams Bay was only up 10-8 after four minutes of play, but WBHS was off to the races from there, taking a 49-16 lead just before halftime.

Despite the fact that the Dogs' bench played for most of the second half, the lead continued to grow to its eventual 49-point final deficit.

Nate Mannelli was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 13 points, followed by Eli Edington's 11-point night.

