Bay boys win big 79-30

WILLIAMS BAY — Williams Bay's boys basketball team had nearly every player make a bucket as the Bulldogs' bench played significant time as the team handily defeated Madison Country Day 79-30 on Thursday.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.
The Prairie Hawks hung around early, and Williams Bay was only up 10-8 after four minutes of play, but WBHS was off to the races from there, taking a 49-16 lead just before halftime.
Despite the fact that the Dogs' bench played for most of the second half, the lead continued to grow to its eventual 49-point final deficit.
Nate Mannelli was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 13 points, followed by Eli Edington's 11-point night.
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Andrew Tucker
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.