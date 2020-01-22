Bay teams win three games

It was a strong week for the Williams Bay basketball teams, with the boys winning both of their games, and the girls winning their only game to go a combined 3-0 on the week.
Badger girls
Badger’s girls team only played one game this past week, and it did not go particularly well, as they lost a road match to Wilmot 51-37 on Jan. 17.
Wilmot outplayed the Badgers in the first half, leading 24-12 at the break. While Badger played better in second half, only being outscored 27-25, it was not enough to overcome the deficit built in the first half.
Ashlyn Welch was the only player to score more than five points in the game for Badger, scoring 12 to lead the way.
Big Foot boys
After their first two-game winning streak of the season, Big Foot was not able Jan. 16 to make it three in a row, losing 58-41 to Beloit Turner.
Turner ran out to a 35-23 lead by halftime, and stretched the deficit even further in the second half to close out the 17-point win.
Big Foot’s leading scorer was Gus Foster, who tallied 11 points, but Jack Gillingham’s nine and Bryce Peterson’s eight were not far behind.
Williams Bay boys
The Bulldog boys kicked off the week Jan. 16 with a trip up to Madison to face Abundant Life/St. Ambrose. The long bus ride was worth it, as the Bay beat ALSA by a 75-55 margin.
With just a seven-point halftime lead, the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half, outscoring their foes 44-31 to stretch it to a 20-point final deficit.
Gideon Viss was the leading scorer for WBHS, scoring 15 points, followed by Charlie Schultz with 13 and Ben Venteicher also hitting double figures with 10.
Williams Bay won by an even larger margin in its Jan. 18 matchup against Juda, beating the Panthers 74-39.
At halftime, the Bulldogs’ lead was only 43-27, but a 31-12 difference in the second half allowed WBHS to pull away.
Venteicher was the leading scorer for the Bay, with 17 points, but after that the team’s scoring was quite even. Schultz was second with 11, Viss, Jaden Randall and Abel Turner all had nine, and Nate Mannelli tallied eight.
Williams Bay girls
Williams Bay’s girls basketball team played host to Living Word Lutheran on Jan. 14, and the home team won a tight contest 39-36.
The Bulldogs were able to build up a seven-point lead in the first half, up 23-16 at the break. Living Word Lutheran did not roll over, though, outscoring the Dogs 20-16 in the second half, but not charging back enough to complete the comeback.
Braiya Nolan was the leading scorer in the game for Williams Bay with 10 points, followed closely by Annika Pfeil with nine.