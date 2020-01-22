Bay teams win three games

It was a strong week for the Williams Bay basketball teams, with the boys winning both of their games, and the girls winning their only game to go a combined 3-0 on the week.

Badger girls

Badger’s girls team only played one game this past week, and it did not go particularly well, as they lost a road match to Wilmot 51-37 on Jan. 17.

Wilmot outplayed the Badgers in the first half, leading 24-12 at the break. While Badger played better in second half, only being outscored 27-25, it was not enough to overcome the deficit built in the first half.

Ashlyn Welch was the only player to score more than five points in the game for Badger, scoring 12 to lead the way.

Big Foot boys

After their first two-game winning streak of the season, Big Foot was not able Jan. 16 to make it three in a row, losing 58-41 to Beloit Turner.

Turner ran out to a 35-23 lead by halftime, and stretched the deficit even further in the second half to close out the 17-point win.

Big Foot’s leading scorer was Gus Foster, who tallied 11 points, but Jack Gillingham’s nine and Bryce Peterson’s eight were not far behind.

