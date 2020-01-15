Big Foot beats Bay in comeback thriller

The key to the Chiefs’ victory was the fact that they shot better from the free-throw line in OT. While Williams Bay’s 21-for-37 was better than Big Foot’s 22-for-41 in the game as a whole, the Chiefs went 6-for-9 from the charity stripe in overtime, compared to 2-for-5 for the Dogs.

What allowed the Chiefs to stay calm late in the game — whether it was shooting from the field or from the free-throw line — was staying more focused on their team and their goals than the raucous crowd.

“Just knowing the goal at hand, and someone else is going to pick us up,” senior Jack Gillingham said.

“Even if I miss, I know that my team’s going to get it for me,” Foster said. “We can have confidence that if we mess up, my teammate’s going to get my back.”

For Bay head coach Troy Nottestad, the biggest factor in his team’s loss was their inability to play at an even level all game. Fixing that will serve as the key to the team’s ability to break their skid moving forward.

“We had a couple spurts today where we looked really good. Then I don’t know if we took it easy, or what happens. But we let them back in it, and we have to stay consistent and keep the pedal down,” Nottestad said.