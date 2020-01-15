Big Foot beats Bay in comeback thriller

WALWORTH — When Big Foot and Williams Bay met up Jan. 13 for their annual rivalry match, they were two programs trending in opposite directions.
After starting the season at 4-1, the Bulldogs had lost its previous five games, whereas Big Foot started the season at 0-7 before winning its first game of the year three days before the Bay rolled into town.
While the two teams were evenly matched all night, those trajectories continued their course, as Big Foot pulled off a 72-68 overtime win that saw them overcome a pair of deficits of 12 points or more.
It did not take long for the Bulldogs to build up their first big lead of the game. Miles West hit a layup on the team’s first possession of the game and four minutes later a three-pointer by Eli Edington sent the large crowd of visiting Bay fans into a frenzy, as the Dogs led 12-0.
However, that hot shooting went cold, and the Chiefs responded with a run of their own over the course of the next seven and a half minutes that was book-ended by a layup and a three-pointer, both by Eli Greco, rattling off a 12-3 stretch that cut Williams Bay’s lead to a mere 15-12.
With 6:29 left until halftime, Gus Foster hit a layup for the Chiefs to tie the game at 17 and start a run that put Big Foot up 23-17 with 4:28 remaining. Two minutes later, the Bulldogs regained the lead 24-23 with a three-point play by Nate Mannelli, but it was short-lived, as BFHS took the lead shortly after and held it until halftime, 28-27.
It only took two minutes and 12 seconds for the Bay to jump back ahead, going up 33-32 on a Jaden Randall three-pointer. From that point on, the Dogs were able to control the tempo, building up a solid lead that peaked at 14 points, 52-38, with 9:58 remaining in the game.
Over the course of the next seven minutes, the Chiefs engineered another comeback. And when Mason Bennett hit a Harlem Globetrotters-style deep three-pointer to cut the Bay lead down to just 61-59, the gym was rocking. Momentum was clearly on the side of the home team.
Big Foot has been searching for a team identity all year, and in the multiple comeback efforts, head coach Hunter Price thinks they finally found one.
“I think teams are starting to find out we’re a team who’s not going to quit. We’re down, we’re knocked in the mouth, and we don’t quit over and over again,” Price said.
Williams Bay was able to maintain a slight lead for much of the rest of regulation, but a layup by Greco with 22 seconds on the clock tied the game at 64-64. The Bulldogs were not able to respond, sending the game into overtime.
Just like at the start of the game, West got the Dogs on the board first in overtime, scoring a layup to go ahead 66-64 on the first possession. But Big Foot had control for the remainder of the contest, outscoring the Bulldogs 8-2 down the stretch for the 72-68 win.
The key to the Chiefs’ victory was the fact that they shot better from the free-throw line in OT. While Williams Bay’s 21-for-37 was better than Big Foot’s 22-for-41 in the game as a whole, the Chiefs went 6-for-9 from the charity stripe in overtime, compared to 2-for-5 for the Dogs.
What allowed the Chiefs to stay calm late in the game — whether it was shooting from the field or from the free-throw line — was staying more focused on their team and their goals than the raucous crowd.
“Just knowing the goal at hand, and someone else is going to pick us up,” senior Jack Gillingham said.
“Even if I miss, I know that my team’s going to get it for me,” Foster said. “We can have confidence that if we mess up, my teammate’s going to get my back.”
For Bay head coach Troy Nottestad, the biggest factor in his team’s loss was their inability to play at an even level all game. Fixing that will serve as the key to the team’s ability to break their skid moving forward.
“We had a couple spurts today where we looked really good. Then I don’t know if we took it easy, or what happens. But we let them back in it, and we have to stay consistent and keep the pedal down,” Nottestad said.
The contest saw Big Foot’s Foster and Williams Bay’s Randall engage in a scoring duel. By the time the home team claimed victory, Foster and Randall had scored 27 points apiece, both leading their teams in offensive output.
Three more Chiefs hit double digits, as Gillingham scored 14, Greco tallied 12 and Bennett had 10 points. Ben Venteicher was the only other Bulldog to surpass 10 points, scoring 13 in the game.
Big Foot’s win extends its winning streak to six straight games over the Dogs. It was also the third time in recent years that the crosstown rivalry showdown was decided in the final moments by a margin of five point or fewer.
Other action
Before the two teams faced off in Walworth, they each had already played two games in the previous week.
For Williams Bay, it was a pair of losses to Trailways Conference foes, falling 64-58 to Palmyra-Eagle on Jan. 7 and 75-65 against Parkview on Jan. 10.
Randall led the way against Palmyra, scoring 19, with Venteicher next up at 12. It was Venteicher who scored the most in the Parkview game, dropping 27, with Edington adding 18 for the second-best output of the day.
First up for Big Foot was a 60-50 road defeat at the hands of Rock Valley Conference foe Jefferson on Jan. 7. After missing the first six games of the year with a lingering hand injury from the football season, Gillingham made a splash in his 2019-20 basketball debut, scoring 15 points for the second best output, behind Foster’s 17.
Three days later, Big Foot hosted Clinton, and the Chiefs got a weight off their chests as they picked up their first win of the year, 43-27.
As he has done often throughout the year, Foster led the charge, scoring 15, joined in double figures by Greco and Tyler Wilson, who each scored 10 points.
With two wins in a row after starting the season 0-7, Price knows that now that his team is playing well, they need to keep the ball rolling for the rest of the season.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to turn this momentum into more wins. And then if we’re doing that, we’re in the right trajectory for our program,” Price said.