Big Foot boys ballers beat Badger for second time this season

WALWORTH — After not playing each other for decades, the Big Foot and Badger boys basketball teams faced off twice in the span of a month and a half.
The Chiefs won 63-58 in Lake Geneva on Dec. 28 and Big Foot won 63-57 Feb. 3 on their home floor.
The first victory over the Badgers was not a talking point in the Big Foot locker room before tip-off. Instead, the teams was still mulling its 64-63 loss against McFarland the night before.
“Last night’s game we came out really flat, so it motivated us to come out stronger tonight,” BFHS head coach Hunter Price said.
Big Foot had the slight edge early on, jumping to a 14-9 lead after a three-pointer by freshman guard Hudson Torrez.
Badger responded with a 10-4 run that gave the Badgers a 19-18 lead with 6:11 left in the half.
The teams played fairly even for the remainder of the half, and Big Foot led 28-24 at the break.
Chiefs junior wing Gus Foster led both teams with 17 points in the first half, which left him two shy of 1,000 points in his career.
After the break, it did not take Badger long to even the score. A three-pointer by junior guard Kegan Huber tied the game 30-30 less than two minutes into the half.
Two minutes later, a layup by Foster not only gave the Chiefs a 32-30 lead, but gave Foster a milestone moment. He became the fifth boys basketball player in Big Foot school history to score 1,000 points, and the first to reach the mark in his junior season.
The score see-sawed back and forth for the next few minutes, but a three-pointer by Foster at 11:58 gave Big Foot a 36-34 lead.
After that, the Chiefs never trailed. But the game was far from a runaway.
Big Foot got the lead to 11 at 55-44 with 2:12 remaining. But the Badgers played well down the stretch and cut the final deficit to six.
Price said he believed his team’s hustle played a crucial part in beating the Badgers a second time. His team got steals, grabbed rebounds, and dove for loose balls all game long.
“The number one compliment I’ve gotten from other head coaches all year is ‘you guys played really hard,’” Price said. “It’s impressive how game-in and game-out every single guy gives it their all, which is who we are at this point.”
Badger head coach John Witte lauded Big Foot’s tenacity and lamented that his team struggled to do the same things.
“It’s the small things in basketball. Boxing out, diving for loose balls, that hurt us," Witte said. "We got open shots and didn’t make them, that hurt us as well.”
Foster led all scorers with 30 points, giving him 1,011 in his career. Sophomore guard Eli Gerdes added nine points.
Badger was led by junior guard Ty McGreevy, who scored 21 points. Junior forward Tyler Deleskiewicz had 11 points, and Bradley Lyon added 10.