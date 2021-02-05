Big Foot boys ballers beat Badger for second time this season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two minutes later, a layup by Foster not only gave the Chiefs a 32-30 lead, but gave Foster a milestone moment. He became the fifth boys basketball player in Big Foot school history to score 1,000 points, and the first to reach the mark in his junior season.

The score see-sawed back and forth for the next few minutes, but a three-pointer by Foster at 11:58 gave Big Foot a 36-34 lead.

After that, the Chiefs never trailed. But the game was far from a runaway.

Big Foot got the lead to 11 at 55-44 with 2:12 remaining. But the Badgers played well down the stretch and cut the final deficit to six.

Price said he believed his team’s hustle played a crucial part in beating the Badgers a second time. His team got steals, grabbed rebounds, and dove for loose balls all game long.

“The number one compliment I’ve gotten from other head coaches all year is ‘you guys played really hard,’” Price said. “It’s impressive how game-in and game-out every single guy gives it their all, which is who we are at this point.”

Badger head coach John Witte lauded Big Foot’s tenacity and lamented that his team struggled to do the same things.