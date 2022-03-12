 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert featured

Big Foot boys basketball ends season with loss in sectional championship

Sectional Championship

Big Foot lost to St. Thomas More on Saturday with a 65-59 defeat. 

Big Foot boys basketball ended their season with a loss in the sectional championship, closing out its best season in school history.

Coming into this 2021-2022 season, the Big Foot boys basketball program hadn’t won more than 14 games in a season going all the way back to the 1990s.

This year, the boys basketball team won 18 games, won a regional championship in a 51-48 nail-biter over Martin Luther back on Saturday, March 5 and used a five game winning streak to make it all the way to the WIAA Division 3 Sectional Championships against St. Thomas More. 

That five game winning streak was snapped, however, with a WIAA Division 3 boys basketball Sectional Championship loss to number one seeded St. Thomas More on Saturday, March 12, at Whitewater High School.

The game was tied at half time 25-25, but St. Thomas More pulled ahead in the second half for a 69-61 victory. 

Photos from the game between Big Foot and Williams Bay boys basketball 012922

1 of 6

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies