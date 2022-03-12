Big Foot boys basketball ends season with loss in sectional championship

Big Foot boys basketball ended their season with a loss in the sectional championship, closing out its best season in school history.

Coming into this 2021-2022 season, the Big Foot boys basketball program hadn’t won more than 14 games in a season going all the way back to the 1990s.

This year, the boys basketball team won 18 games, won a regional championship in a 51-48 nail-biter over Martin Luther back on Saturday, March 5 and used a five game winning streak to make it all the way to the WIAA Division 3 Sectional Championships against St. Thomas More.

That five game winning streak was snapped, however, with a WIAA Division 3 boys basketball Sectional Championship loss to number one seeded St. Thomas More on Saturday, March 12, at Whitewater High School.

The game was tied at half time 25-25, but St. Thomas More pulled ahead in the second half for a 69-61 victory.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.