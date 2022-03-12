Big Foot boys basketball ends season with loss in sectional championship

Big Foot boys basketball ended their season with a loss in the sectional championship, closing out its best season in school history.
Coming into this 2021-2022 season, the Big Foot boys basketball program hadn’t won more than 14 games in a season going all the way back to the 1990s.
This year, the boys basketball team won 18 games, won a regional championship in a 51-48 nail-biter over Martin Luther back on Saturday, March 5 and used a five game winning streak to make it all the way to the WIAA Division 3 Sectional Championships against St. Thomas More.
That five game winning streak was snapped, however, with a WIAA Division 3 boys basketball Sectional Championship loss to number one seeded St. Thomas More on Saturday, March 12, at Whitewater High School.
The game was tied at half time 25-25, but St. Thomas More pulled ahead in the second half for a 69-61 victory.
5 photos from Big Foot boys basketball game against Racine Lutheran
Hudson Torrez
Big Foot sophomore guard Hudson Torrez drives into the lane in an attempt to get around his Racine Lutheran defender in the regional matchup on Tuesday, March 1, at Big Foot High School.
Travis Devlin
Evan Penniman
Big Foot junior forward Evan Penniman looks to make a play from beyond the three-point line in the regional game against Racine Lutheran on Tuesday, March 1, at Big Foot High School.
Travis Devlin
Eli Gerdes
Big Foot junior guard Eli Gerdes looks for an outlet pass down low in the paint around his Racine Lutheran defender in the regional matchup on Tuesday, March 1, at Big Foot High School.
Travis Devlin
Gus Foster
Big Foot senior forward Gus Foster dribbles into the lane around his defender in the regional game against Racine Lutheran on Tuesday night, March 1, at Big Foot High School.
Travis Devlin
Hudson Torrez
Big Foot sophomore guard Hudson Torrez dribbles behind his back in a successful effort to fool his defender in the regional matchup against Racine Lutheran on Tuesday night, March 1, at Big Foot High School.
Travis Devlin
Close
Evan Penniman
Big Foot junior forward looks to make a pass in the game against Williams Bay on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Williams Bay High School.
Eli Gerdes
Big Foot junior guard Eli Gerdes defends on the ball in the game against Williams Bay on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Williams Bay High School.
Gus Foster
Big Foot senior forward Gus Foster dribbles by Williams Bay junior Owen King in the game on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Williams Bay High School.
Owen King
Williams Bay junior Owen King dribbles by Big Foot senior Alex Schmitz in the game on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Williams Bay High School.
Aiden Hoover
Williams Bay senior Aiden Hoover looks to make a play from the corner in the game against Big Foot on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Williams Bay High School.
Colin Kuiper
Williams Bay senior Colin Kuiper defends at the top of the key in the game against Big Foot on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Williams Bay High School.
Photos from Big Foot girls basketball game against Racine St. Catherine
Ashley Ritchey
Big Foot senior guard Ashley Ritchey defends in the regional game against Racine St. Catherine on Wednesday night, Feb. 23, at Big Foot High School.
Travis Devlin
Big Foot student section
The Big Foot student section goes with a whiteout look in the bleachers as they watch the Big Foot girls basketball team take on Racine St. Catherine in the opening round of the WIAA Regional Tournament on Wednesday night, Feb. 23, at Big Foot High School.
Travis Devlin
Erica Sarna
Big Foot girls basketball head coach Erica Sarna leads her team out of a timeout in the opening round game of the WIAA Regional Tournament against Racine St. Catherine on Wednesday night, Feb. 23, at Big Foot High School.
Travis Devlin
