Big Foot boys basketball falls 62-54 against Waterford

After the Big Foot boys beat Badger on Dec. 28, they faced another Southern Lakes Conference team two days later, hosting Waterford on Dec. 30.

The Wolverines won 62-54.

The teams were evenly matched in the first half, with a slight lead for the Wolverines 28-25. Waterford extended its lead in the second half, outscoring Big Foot 34-29 to close out the eight-point victory.

Big Foot junior guard Gus Foster led all scorers with 21 points. The performance was just another day at the office for Foster, who has scored 19 or more points in all seven of the Chiefs’ games so far, averaging 23.7 points per game.

Joining Foster in double figures was junior center Tyler Wilson, who scored 16.

