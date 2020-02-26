Big Foot boys basketball loses after strong start

WALWORTH — The Big Foot boys basketball team took to the court with an unconventional starting lineup on Feb. 18 to ensure that the players nearing the end of their career were on the floor for the opening tip off.
The atypical starting cast performed well in the opening minutes of the game against the Jefferson Eagles. Despite the strong start, the Eagles beat the Chiefs 70-56.
Senior Kai Shallcross hit a two-pointer to kick off the game’s scoring, and the Chiefs had a 6-5 lead after the first four minutes, at which time some of the team’s typical rotation players shifted into the game.
Head coach Hunter Price said that he was happy his seniors not only got a moment to play together, but that they and their teammates were able to adapt to the atypical circumstances and play well.
Head coach Hunter Price said that he was happy his seniors not only got a moment to play together, but that they and their teammates were able to adapt to the atypical circumstances and play well.
“It’s hard to step into spots where you’re not normally at, and what it takes is a team effort to rally around that,” Price said.
That early momentum carried throughout the rest of the half, with the two teams swapping leads and Big Foot going ahead by as many as four points before the score was set at a 32-31 Chiefs lead at halftime.
The Chiefs played well as a team in the first half, but in particular Eli Greco gave the team a big boost, playing hard-nosed defense that he was able to turn into steals, which in turn became wide-open layups.
In the first half, Greco scored 14 points, which was higher than his previous best score over the course of a full game, which was 13 points against McFarland on Dec. 12.
The 6-foot junior guard has been a key part of the Big Foot defense all season, but typically has not been the team’s leading offensive weapon. Price knew that if Greco kept playing at a high level on defense, eventually a strong offensive performance would fall into place.
“He does the things not a lot of people want to do, so I think the basketball gods reward you on that one,” Price said.
Big Foot continued to hang tough with Jefferson early in the second half, with the lead see-sawing back-and-forth. A three-pointer by Greco with 12:29 left in the game put BFHS up 46-45.
Little did the Chiefs know, that would be the last time they led all game.
Over the next seven minutes, the Eagles kept Big Foot scoreless while the road squad scored 12 points to give them a 57-46 with about six minutes left on the clock. From that point on Jefferson only outscored the Chiefs by three points, 13-10, but the damage had already been done and Big Foot could not come back.
Price felt that the big difference between the 12-0 run and the rest of the game, in which the Chiefs played well, was that the team lost focus for a stretch and that was enough to set them behind for good.
“I thought we just had a few minutes of gaffes at the end that gave them a run that we couldn’t come back from,” Price said.
By the end of the game, Greco was still the team’s highest scorer with 17 total points. Gus Foster was second on the team with 14 and Tyler Wilson also hit double digits with 11.
Big Foot was back at it two days later, traveling to Clinton on Feb. 20 for a Rock Valley Conference road game. The Chiefs overcame the Cougar’s home court advantage to win handily 66-36.
The Chiefs ran circles around Clinton in the first half, outscoring them 41-11 by halftime. In the second half, the two teams scored 25 apiece, but Big Foot held onto their 30-point advantage.
Wilson led the Chiefs with 20 points, followed by Jack Gillingham with 13 and Foster with 10.
Big Foot rounded out its three-game slate on Feb. 24 with a road contest against Beloit Turner, which the Trojans won by a 76-52 score.
Beloit had a firm control in the first half, leading 39-17 at the break. It was closer in the second half, with Turner edging past Big Foot 37-35 to extend the final deficit to 24 points.
Foster was the only Chiefs player to surpass 10 points, totaling 15 in the game.