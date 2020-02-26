Big Foot boys basketball loses after strong start

WALWORTH — The Big Foot boys basketball team took to the court with an unconventional starting lineup on Feb. 18 to ensure that the players nearing the end of their career were on the floor for the opening tip off.

The atypical starting cast performed well in the opening minutes of the game against the Jefferson Eagles. Despite the strong start, the Eagles beat the Chiefs 70-56.

Senior Kai Shallcross hit a two-pointer to kick off the game’s scoring, and the Chiefs had a 6-5 lead after the first four minutes, at which time some of the team’s typical rotation players shifted into the game.

Head coach Hunter Price said that he was happy his seniors not only got a moment to play together, but that they and their teammates were able to adapt to the atypical circumstances and play well.

“It’s hard to step into spots where you’re not normally at, and what it takes is a team effort to rally around that,” Price said.