Big Foot boys drop first game of the year

Playing a big role in the Whippets’ first-half success was Jake Martin, a 7-foot-tall center who was the focal point of the team’s offense and a disruptor on defense just by standing on the court. That said, Big Foot was able to keep him in check as well as a team can when facing such a rare potential threat.

“I was pretty thrilled. That right there was a team effort, everyone working together to stop a 7-footer, which you don’t see in high school very often. So when you see them, it’s hard to game-plan for,” Price said.

When play resumed, the Chiefs came out guns blazing, and in just two minutes, they went on a 10-3 run that cut Whitewater’s lead down to 36-33, as senior Mason Bennett hit a three-pointer with 15:59 on the clock.

The Whippets got their lead up to seven before the Chiefs cut it back down to one possession, 42-39, with 12:32 left in the game.

However, the Chiefs could not keep up that torrid pace, and Whitewater slowly began to build its lead back up from there, getting as high as a 12-point advantage, 62-50, at the 5:02 mark.

The closest Big Foot could get from there was when they were within six points, 65-59, with 56 seconds left. But the road team was able to kick the lead up one more point to seven, 71-64, by the time the clock hit zero.