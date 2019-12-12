Big Foot boys drop first game of the year

WALWORTH — When a team plays its first game of the season, there can be growing pains. When it is the first game with a new coach, there can be more. When over half of the lineup is playing at the varsity level for the first time, the potential problems keep piling up.
Toss in the monumental task of guarding an opponent who is 7 feet tall, and on paper, it sounds like a nearly impossible obstacle.
Despite facing all of that adversity, Big Foot’s boys basketball team put up a strong fight Dec. 3 as they lost a close home game against Whitewater 71-64.
Head coach Hunter Price was in charge of the Chiefs for the first time, and seven of the 10 Big Foot players who hit the court were playing in their first varsity contest. But despite the group’s top-to-bottom inexperience, the team’s play rose above the on-paper expectations.
“Not a lot of people would watch the game tonight and know that those kids just played their first varsity game, and four of them are sophomores,” Price said.
Both teams flip-flopped leads through the first seven minutes of the game, with Whitewater leading 10-9 at the 11:14 mark. The Whippets blew the game open from there, though, rattling off an 11-0 run over the next four minutes to go ahead 21-9.
For the remainder of the half, that double-digit deficit held true, with Whitewater’s biggest lead being 13 points and its smallest being nine. By the break, the score was a 33-23 Whippet advantage.
Playing a big role in the Whippets’ first-half success was Jake Martin, a 7-foot-tall center who was the focal point of the team’s offense and a disruptor on defense just by standing on the court. That said, Big Foot was able to keep him in check as well as a team can when facing such a rare potential threat.
“I was pretty thrilled. That right there was a team effort, everyone working together to stop a 7-footer, which you don’t see in high school very often. So when you see them, it’s hard to game-plan for,” Price said.
When play resumed, the Chiefs came out guns blazing, and in just two minutes, they went on a 10-3 run that cut Whitewater’s lead down to 36-33, as senior Mason Bennett hit a three-pointer with 15:59 on the clock.
The Whippets got their lead up to seven before the Chiefs cut it back down to one possession, 42-39, with 12:32 left in the game.
However, the Chiefs could not keep up that torrid pace, and Whitewater slowly began to build its lead back up from there, getting as high as a 12-point advantage, 62-50, at the 5:02 mark.
The closest Big Foot could get from there was when they were within six points, 65-59, with 56 seconds left. But the road team was able to kick the lead up one more point to seven, 71-64, by the time the clock hit zero.
Martin was the leading scorer in the game, putting up 26 points for the Whippets. Gus Foster’s 16-point day was Big Foot’s high-water mark, but Bennett scored 12 and Eli Greco put up 10 to also reach double figures for the Chiefs.
The loss was not all negative for Big Foot, as they outscored Whitewater 41-38 in the second half. While that was not enough to make up for their play in the first half, it makes for a decent starting point for the squad.
“Winning the half was a big moment for us, to know that they weren’t quitting and we have the stuff to win a varsity game. We just have to put two of those halves together,” Price said.
That said, Price admits it was difficult to convince the players how well they performed immediately after losing.
“It’s hard to sell a moral victory to a bunch of high school boys. They’re going to be pretty crushed about it, even though I thought it was pretty impressive,” Price said.
East Troy
Three days later, the Chiefs hit the road to face off against perennial powerhouse East Troy, and the Trojans defended their home turf 96-40.
East Troy was able to take a 53-23 lead by halftime, but pulled away further in the second half, outscoring Big Foot 43-17 to bring the final deficit to 56 points.
Big Foot’s leading scorer was Tyler Wilson with 10 points, though Foster was close behind with nine.