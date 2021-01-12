Big Foot boys hoops loses to miracle shot by Whitewater

While Price credited his team for overcoming the slow start with a strong comeback late in the half, he admitted that everyone in the program needs to find an answer for the team’s slow starts.

“We’ve got to figure out how to come out with urgency without having to get knocked down a few times before we turn it on,” Price said. “I think it just boiled down to a lack of urgency at the start.”

The second half was the exact opposite of the first as neither team could create much separation from the other.

Whitewater’s largest lead was four points, which came at the 12:20 mark at 39-35. Big Foot’s biggest advantage was 47-44 with 5:28 left in the game. In both cases, the other team grabbed held the lead again a few minutes later.

Down the stretch, Big Foot was in the driver’s seat. Foster hit a jump shot at 1:26 to put Big Foot ahead 52-50. But the Chiefs twice missed the front end of one-and-one free throws, while the Whippets went 1-for-2 from the line, which gave Whitewater enough breathing room to be saved by the late heroics.

Free throw shooting was a problem for the Chiefs, who went 7-for-14 from the line. The team tries to play hard and physical, and shooting poorly from the charity stripe is not ideal, Price said.

