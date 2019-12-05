Big Foot boys led by new coach

With 11 seniors graduating from last year’s Big Foot boys basketball team — as well as a new coach taking over — it is safe to say the Chiefs hoops program will have a drastically different look in 2019 than it did in 2018.
Hunter Price took over the coaching position this summer after spending the past three seasons running the Oconomowoc JV and freshmen teams.
For a new head coach, there are both pros and cons to taking over a program with so many departing seniors.
“It reduces the stress in that it’s a blank slate, so everyone is starting anew, and we can build it how we want to build it,” Price said. “But the con to that is, we don’t have many guys stepping up because they’ve been there before.”
While Price does not have much first-hand experience coaching against any of the Chiefs’ Rock Valley Conference foes, Oconomowoc coach Jay Benish formerly coached at Jefferson, and conversations with his former colleague have given Price a crash course on the conference.
The vast majority of last year’s Big Foot squad may be gone, but a pair of key players return, as Jack Gillingham and Gus Foster will be back to lead the Chiefs this year. Gillingham has been a starter for the team the past few seasons, while Foster played significant minutes off the bench as a freshman last year. Both will likely carry the load for Big Foot when they are on the floor. However, the two will be limited early in the season with injuries they sustained on the Big Foot football team, thrusting the varsity newcomers into uncharted territory.
“We had a scrimmage, and due to injuries and some other stuff, everyone that played was someone who hadn’t played varsity ever,” Price said. “We’re just kind of hoping guys step up, and I think some will. It’ll just take some time and some practice with each other.”
Patience will be key for the players, coaches and fans, especially early in the season, as most of the roster gets acclimated to the varsity level. With four sophomores and three juniors, compared to just five seniors, this year’s Chiefs are built for the future.
“I’m not setting a numerical goal this year, and I’ve really preached that to the kids. We’re not chasing a number, we’re chasing an identity and how we’re going to build the program to one that’s successful,” Price said.