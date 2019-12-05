Big Foot boys led by new coach

With 11 seniors graduating from last year’s Big Foot boys basketball team — as well as a new coach taking over — it is safe to say the Chiefs hoops program will have a drastically different look in 2019 than it did in 2018.

Hunter Price took over the coaching position this summer after spending the past three seasons running the Oconomowoc JV and freshmen teams.

For a new head coach, there are both pros and cons to taking over a program with so many departing seniors.

“It reduces the stress in that it’s a blank slate, so everyone is starting anew, and we can build it how we want to build it,” Price said. “But the con to that is, we don’t have many guys stepping up because they’ve been there before.”

While Price does not have much first-hand experience coaching against any of the Chiefs’ Rock Valley Conference foes, Oconomowoc coach Jay Benish formerly coached at Jefferson, and conversations with his former colleague have given Price a crash course on the conference.