Big Foot boys lose road playoff game to Beloit Turner

Beloit’s biggest strength in the first half was consistently passing the ball around the perimeter until one shooter was wide open for a three point shot, making seven deep balls in the half for 21 of the team’s points, compared to just 14 off twos and four off free throws.

During his speech to the team in the intermission, Price stressed that the Chiefs needed to defend those deep shots better.

“The halftime adjustment we made was rotating differently on defense, getting out to the shooters faster, and that included some sacrifices that we were willing to make,” Price said.

The strategy worked, as the Trojans only made a single three-pointer in the second half, and scored fewer points overall with 30. However, the improvement wasn’t enough for Big Foot to pull off the comeback win.

Turner’s 14-point lead held for the first 5:43, with a 49-35 advantage, but Big Foot began to catch fire from beyond the arc to spark a comeback attempt.

Junior forward Alex Schmitz hit a pair of threes early in the run, freshman point guard Hudson Torrez hit one halfway through and junior wing Gus Foster hit a pair of triples, including a shot with 2:26 remaining in the game to close out a 19-9 run that cut the deficit down to 58-54.