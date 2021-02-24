Big Foot boys lose road playoff game to Beloit Turner

BELOIT — Sometimes in the playoffs, teams face opponents they have rarely seen.
Sometimes, they face familiar foes.
The Big Foot boys basketball team had the latter, traveling to face Beloit Turner for a first-round game on Feb. 16.
On paper, the game could have gone either way, with the fifth-seeded Chiefs winning one regular season game while the fourth-seeded Trojans also won one meeting, with both victories coming on the winner’s home court.
That trend continued in the postseason as Turner ended the Chiefs’ season in a 69-55 game that was closer than the final score indicates.
With the importance of home court advantage on full display, Big Foot head coach Hunter Price hoped that his underclassman-heavy team took to heart how important every regular season games can be.
“I think the home game for Turner gave them a comfort in the first half to knock down shots,” Price said. “If we want that, the regular season matters and that’s something we’ve got to realize the value of more next season.”
Turner started the game strong, jumping out to a 13-3 lead in the first four minutes. Big Foot bounced back, cutting the deficit in half to 18-13 at the 10:11 mark.
Once again, the Trojans caught fire and extended the lead up to 14 points by halftime, 39-25.
Beloit’s biggest strength in the first half was consistently passing the ball around the perimeter until one shooter was wide open for a three point shot, making seven deep balls in the half for 21 of the team’s points, compared to just 14 off twos and four off free throws.
During his speech to the team in the intermission, Price stressed that the Chiefs needed to defend those deep shots better.
“The halftime adjustment we made was rotating differently on defense, getting out to the shooters faster, and that included some sacrifices that we were willing to make,” Price said.
The strategy worked, as the Trojans only made a single three-pointer in the second half, and scored fewer points overall with 30. However, the improvement wasn’t enough for Big Foot to pull off the comeback win.
Turner’s 14-point lead held for the first 5:43, with a 49-35 advantage, but Big Foot began to catch fire from beyond the arc to spark a comeback attempt.
Junior forward Alex Schmitz hit a pair of threes early in the run, freshman point guard Hudson Torrez hit one halfway through and junior wing Gus Foster hit a pair of triples, including a shot with 2:26 remaining in the game to close out a 19-9 run that cut the deficit down to 58-54.
In the rest of the game, Beloit hit most of their free throws while forcing the Chiefs into a handful of turnovers that bumped the lead to 14 points.
Beloit junior guard Donavhan Cain led all scorers with 24 points. Foster scored 22 to lead the Chiefs. Junior forward Tyler Wilson was the only other Big Foot player to hit double digits, scoring 10.
Even if the season ended sooner than they hoped it would, Price said he believes his team has nothing to be ashamed of for how closed out the year.
“If you give them everything you’ve got for 36 minutes, regardless of the score, you walk off the court with your head held high,” Price said. “I think they did a really good job of that tonight.”