Big Foot boys rout Harvard

It was a new situation for the team to be up by so much at halftime; previously, the team’s largest halftime lead was five points in a Jan. 10 game against Clinton. With Price challenging the team to play an even stronger second half, though, the squad was not at risk of taking the foot off the gas and fumbling away the game like a different, inexperienced team might.

When the Chiefs’ starters were in the game, they continued to steadily build their lead until it reached its peak at the 6:11 mark, when a Tyler Wilson layup made it a 56-25 lead. Shortly after that, the Big Foot bench rotated in, and the reserves maintained the lead.

The 30-point win was the largest of the year for the Chiefs, whose previous widest margin of victory was 15 points against Clinton. After a tough start to the season with seven losses to start the year, Big Foot had won three of its past six games, as the team’s improvement is showing up in the stat sheet and giving the players an extra shot of hope.

“I think we’re starting to see the fruits of our labor a little bit, and they’re starting to see what happens in that process,” Price said. “When you get results, it makes you want to buy in more, and I think tonight they really bought into the message the coaching staff is telling them.”

