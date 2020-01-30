Big Foot boys rout Harvard

WALWORTH — For the Big Foot boys basketball team, this season has had its fair share of trying times, as the team’s young roster overcomes growing pains and learns valuable lessons.
Throughout much of the year, those lessons have come from losing games. But on Jan. 27, the Big Foot Chiefs had to learn something about winning games.
After a strong first-half against Harvard, Illinois, the Chiefs had a 32-17 lead, which would seem like it was the sign of a job well done. However, head coach Hunter Price felt the deficit could have been even larger.
“At halftime I was actually pretty bummed out, because I thought we could’ve played a lot better in the first half. So I challenged them in the second half to step it up and do even better,” Price said.
The Big Foot players responded to their coach’s inspiration and built their lead as high as 31 points in a 67-37 win over their foes from Illinois.
From the start, it was clear that Big Foot was the superior team. A couple of quick baskets by senior Mason Bennett gave the Chiefs a 5-0 lead, which then turned into a 14-2 advantage at the 11:49 mark when Bennett hit a three-pointer for his third bucket of the game.
That double-digit advantage held for most of the remainder of the half, including a 24-14 score with 4:06 left until the break. The Chiefs went on an 8-3 run in those final four minutes, giving themselves a 15-point buffer heading into halftime.
It was a new situation for the team to be up by so much at halftime; previously, the team’s largest halftime lead was five points in a Jan. 10 game against Clinton. With Price challenging the team to play an even stronger second half, though, the squad was not at risk of taking the foot off the gas and fumbling away the game like a different, inexperienced team might.
When the Chiefs’ starters were in the game, they continued to steadily build their lead until it reached its peak at the 6:11 mark, when a Tyler Wilson layup made it a 56-25 lead. Shortly after that, the Big Foot bench rotated in, and the reserves maintained the lead.
The 30-point win was the largest of the year for the Chiefs, whose previous widest margin of victory was 15 points against Clinton. After a tough start to the season with seven losses to start the year, Big Foot had won three of its past six games, as the team’s improvement is showing up in the stat sheet and giving the players an extra shot of hope.
“I think we’re starting to see the fruits of our labor a little bit, and they’re starting to see what happens in that process,” Price said. “When you get results, it makes you want to buy in more, and I think tonight they really bought into the message the coaching staff is telling them.”
Gus Foster was the leading scorer in the win, scoring 20 points. Second place in scoring was a tie between Bennett and Wilson, who scored 11 apiece.
While the past couple of wins have been a nice morale boost for the 3-10 team, Price and the players alike know that there are still plenty of games left in the season to continue to make their mark.
“Three wins isn’t going to be enough for us to feel good about our season, so we’ve got to keep getting better,” Price said.
Other action
Before the Chiefs took on Harvard, they had a pair of Rock Valley Conference matchups on the road.
Big Foot kicked off its busy week on Jan. 21 with a road contest against Evansville, which the host Blue Devils won 59-38, thanks to a strong second half.
The two teams were dead even at halftime, 26-26, but Evansville outscored the Chiefs 33-12 in the second half to pull away for the win.
Only four Big Foot players scored in the game, but all four finished within one point of one another in an unusual show of symmetry. Jack Gillingham and Foster tied with 10 points apiece, while Eli Greco and Wilson both scored nine.
Next up was a Jan. 24 game in Whitewater, in which the Whippets edged past the Chiefs in a close 46-41 game.
At halftime, Whitewater only led by two points, 21-19, but Big Foot was not able to overcome the deficit, as the Whippets outscored them 25-22 in the second half for a five-point win.
Foster led the Chiefs in scoring with 14 points, while Wilson broke into double digits with 10.