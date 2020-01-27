Big Foot boys rout Illinois foe

You are the owner of this article.
Greco

Big Foot's Eli Greco, center, goes up for a shot over a pair of Harvard defenders in the Chiefs' 67-37 victory over the Hornets on Monday night.

 Andrew Tucker

WALWORTH — Big Foot's boys basketball team picked up its largest win of the season Monday night when the Chiefs routed the Harvard Hornets 67-37. 

From the start of the game, Big Foot was firing on all cylinders, getting out to a 14-2 lead then stretching that to a 32-17 halftime advantage. 

They did not take their foot off the gas in the second half either, doubling their 15-point halftime lead to a 30-point final victory. 

The win over Harvard marks the widest margin of victory for Big Foot this season, with the previous best being a 15-point win over Clinton on Jan. 10.

Gus Foster was the leading scorer for the Chiefs on Monday, scoring 20 points.

