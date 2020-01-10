You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Big Foot hosts Williams Bay on Monday in hardwood rivalry
top story

Big Foot hosts Williams Bay on Monday in hardwood rivalry

{{featured_button_text}}
Gillingham and Norton

Current Big Foot senior Jack Gillingham, left, gets ready to attempt a block against Williams Bay's Eric Norton in the 2017-18 installment of the Chiefs vs. Bulldogs rivalry matchup.

 File photo, Regional News

WALWORTH — A regional rivalry will be renewed Monday night as Williams Bay's boys basketball team travels five miles south on state Highway 67 to face off against Big Foot with a 7:15 tip-off in Walworth. 

While there have been a number of close games in recent years in the annual crosstown clash, the final result has skewed in favor of Big Foot lately, as the Chiefs have won five straight contests.

Williams Bay's most recent victory came with a 54-42 win back during the 2013-14 season.

Last year's contest was not one of the closer matchups, as Big Foot jumped ahead early and did not look back, en route to a 57-34 win.

But most of last year's Chiefs players have since graduated, while the Bulldogs return a majority of their squad. So Williams Bay's more experienced corps will have their shot at ending the school's losing streak.

+11 Williams Bay beats Faith Christian in Battle of the Bay

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics