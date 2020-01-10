Big Foot hosts Williams Bay on Monday in hardwood rivalry

WALWORTH — A regional rivalry will be renewed Monday night as Williams Bay's boys basketball team travels five miles south on state Highway 67 to face off against Big Foot with a 7:15 tip-off in Walworth.

While there have been a number of close games in recent years in the annual crosstown clash, the final result has skewed in favor of Big Foot lately, as the Chiefs have won five straight contests.

Williams Bay's most recent victory came with a 54-42 win back during the 2013-14 season.

Last year's contest was not one of the closer matchups, as Big Foot jumped ahead early and did not look back, en route to a 57-34 win.

But most of last year's Chiefs players have since graduated, while the Bulldogs return a majority of their squad. So Williams Bay's more experienced corps will have their shot at ending the school's losing streak.

